Badass Woman Fights Off Armed Moped Thief With Her Bare Hands

5 Jun 2019, 13:46 UTC
by
File this under: things not to try on your own. A woman from Lucknow, northern India, was able to fight off an apparently armed moped thief and live to tell the story.
Surveillance video of the incident was obtained by the Daily Mail and is the embodiment of badass, if you will. Sure, what she did was an extremely risky thing because the assailant could have used the gun on her at any time, but that doesn’t make her any less awesome.

The publication says it all went down on May 29 outside the woman’s home. In the footage, she is seen right outside the gates, when a motorcycle with 2 masked men pulls up behind her. At this point, she is still not aware of their presence and she remains so even after one of the guys comes up right behind her.

He first addresses her and then pulls out the gun. The report doesn’t mention whether it was the real thing but, if it was, the dude wasn’t ready to use it: when she hears the man wants her necklace, the woman starts slapping him until he retreats back to the bike, jumps on it and is off with his partner in crime.

“Indira Nagar police have registered a complaint and are looking for suspects,” the Mail says. “The heroic woman appeared to have been completely unhurt in the exchange,” adds the publication, noting that just one day before, in the same city, a similar incident took place but the assailants ended up using their guns.

In the case of attacks by moped thieves, police recommend handing over whatever is asked of you, especially if the suspect/s brandishes a gun or any other kind of weapon. As they put it, no phone, watch or other jewelry item is worth your life and you simply can’t know just how far the thieves are willing to go to get it.

