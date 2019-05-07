Mid-Engined C8 Corvette Caravan Shows Up on Highway, Looks Ready For Debut

With summer approaching quickly, carmakers are rushing to polish the final details on the mid-engined machines that will keep us dreaming this year. Just earlier we were talking about the upcoming McLaren GT, which might just show up in 2+2 form next week. And the time has now come to focus on the nearly-out-of-the-oven C8 Chevrolet Corvette.
As the sticker placed on mid-engined Corvette prototypes since the recent New York parading episode let it slip, the new 'Vette is scheduled to make its debut on July 18 this year.
And with the engineers now completing the testing, a C8 Corvette caravan was recently spotted doing its thing on the highway.
The supercars were spotted Bowling Green, KY, which doesn't come as a surprise, since that's where the Corvette is being brought to the world.
So far, we know that the base model will be animated by a naturally aspirated V8 that is an evolution of the LT1 powering the outgoing C7 Stingray. And you can expect the unit to deliver around 500 ponies.
On the transmission front, it seems that the Chevrolet supercar will make use of a dual-clutch unit. And while purists are crying for an optional manual, here's to hoping a potential three-pedal setup delivers proper engagement rather than just being there to tick a box.
The rumor mill also talks about two other key powertrain factors. The first is a twin-turbo V8 and since fellow GM brand Cadillac already uses such an architecture, the 'Vette might just ditch the traditional power adder (think: supercharger) for the superior efficiency of turbochargers.
Then there's the hybridisation rumor, which seems to be here with the aim of helping the C8 Corvette keep up with the current trends. Then again, with a front-mounted electric motor joining that TT V8 for a potential combined output of 1,000 horsepower, the new Chevy halo car might become budget hypercar hunter you can't refuse.
