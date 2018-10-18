London Black Cabs Coming to Paris

In February, the company rolled out its main product, the TX, on the streets of Norway. In August, Scotland followed. The taxis also operate in Amsterdam, Berlin, and Hamburg. And now is France’s turn.On Thursday LEVC announced that Paris authorities have approved the use of the TX on the city’s streets starting the first half of next year.LEVC's entrance on the French market is supported by the government’s drive to eliminate as much as possible the spread of fossil-fuel powered vehicles. In 2019, Paris will ban the access on the streets of diesel vehicles made before 2005, and plans to ban them altogether by 2025.Paris has an estimated 20,000 cabs on its streets – unclear how many of them are diesel – and taking only a small portion of that market would make for a major development for a company that for better or worse is the only one building cars with the sole purpose of being used as cabs.“Given the air pollution difficulties facing French cities, we are very much looking forward to giving both drivers and passengers new options in Paris following a very positive reception on the streets,” said in a statement LEVC CEO Chris Gubbey.“This truly bolsters our European position, and we look forward to serving the cities of France alongside those in Norway, the Netherlands, and Germany.”LEVC’s machine is partially electric, being powered by a battery coupled with a small gasoline engine that acts as a range extender. The TX can travel a total distance of 600 km (377 miles), with the electricity being used amounting according to LEVC calculations to savings of up to £458 per month for cabbies.