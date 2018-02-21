2019 LEVC Light Commercial Vehicle Looks Boxy

More on this:

1 British Financing Firm Names Five Cars That Could Turn a Profit in The Future

2 Collector Finds $2.4 Million In Gold Hidden In Iraqi Tank He Bought on eBay

3 100 Yellow Automobiles Parade a Town To Support Man Who Got His Car Vandalized

4 Zenos Was Acquired By AC Cars, Its Products Will Still Be Made

5 British Police Seize The Country's 1.5 Millionth Uninsured Vehicle