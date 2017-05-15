autoevolution

British Financing Firm Names Five Cars That Could Turn A Profit For You

 
15 May 2017, 15:55 UTC ·
by
A British company says that some cars can become investments, and you do not have to acquire the world’s latest hypercar to be in that position.
According to a study made by JBR Capital, only fine wines have proven to be a better investment than cars in the past dozen years, and buying perfect examples of certain models could be profitable in a couple of years.

Evidently, this is not a "get-rich-quick" scheme (those never work), but it may leave you bankrupt if you finance one of those models and crash it without adequate insurance.

If the “right” vehicle is acquired, the owner will be able to enjoy a growth of up to 457% in value, but do not get your hopes up. The creators of the study, JBR Capital, have noted that not every car can age well and turn out to be insanely collectible in a couple of years.

All of the models on the list presented by JBR Capital, a firm specialized in finance, have the potential of increasing their value if they are well maintained. In other words, it would be wise not to drive them in a spirited manner or risk any damage.

While the cars that they recommend might be out of the budget of the average petrolhead, they do offer a couple of tips when buying a car that may increase its value in a couple of years.

First of all, they suggest the purchase of the best example possible. You should look for a car with a full history, few owners, and low mileage. A body without rust and dings is mandatory, and an engine that runs well should be a must for the purchase process.

Keep in memory that there’s no guarantee that the value of the cars found in the list will grow, and that you may lose everything if they do not turn into the “future classics of high value” that many people expect them to become.

The list of recommendations includes a Ferrari F355 Berlinetta with a manual, a 2007 Aston Martin Vanquish S, a 2012 Porsche 997 Turbo S, a BMW Z8, and a 1989 Mercedes-Benz 300SL of the R107 generation.

At the same time, the F355 has the potential of becoming a treasured commodity while is also the riskiest purchase. After all, it is a 20-year-old Ferrari that will be expensive to maintain in optimal condition, and is rare to find a perfect one for sale in the first place.
