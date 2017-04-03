100 Yellow Automobiles Parade a Town To Support Man Who Got His Car Vandalized

A British man named Peter Maddox made headlines this year after unknown individuals vandalized
his car for “ruining the view
.”
Mr. Maddox owned a Vauxhall Corsa
at the time, which was painted yellow. The shade was standard, and so was the rest of the vehicle. Those who scratched his car and wrote “Move” on it were apparently not happy with the presence of his vehicle in a picturesque British
village.
The pensioner had no malicious intentions of ruining views or photos, and he could not park his car anywhere else, because walking at 84 years old is not as easy as you might think.
His car was in public attention for a few years, when tourists first complained about the presence of a bright yellow car in a village that dates from the 14th Century. Back then, they did not have garages, so the resident does not have too many options available for parking.
Initially, the man planned to replace his yellow Corsa with a lime green model, but he eventually chose gray for his new hatchback.
Vauxhall decided to rename the shade of yellow for the Corsa after Mr. Maddox
, and the company also donated to his preferred charity. Many others followed the automaker’s lead, and they also donated to The Butterfly Garden, a charity that is close to Peter’s heart.
Other owners of yellow cars across the United Kingdom heard about the news, and they did more than raising money to help Peter replace his car.
They decided to organize a parade in the village, so that they can show their support. The theme of the show was a “celebration of anything yellow,” and it was organized to take place on the first day of April.
For safety reasons, the organizers decided to limit participation to 100 vehicles, and they had no issues filling up the available slots. Britons showed up with almost anything, as the parade ranged from classic Minis to Lamborghinis.