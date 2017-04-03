autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

100 Yellow Automobiles Parade a Town To Support Man Who Got His Car Vandalized

 
3 Apr 2017, 6:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
A British man named Peter Maddox made headlines this year after unknown individuals vandalized his car for “ruining the view.”
Mr. Maddox owned a Vauxhall Corsa at the time, which was painted yellow. The shade was standard, and so was the rest of the vehicle. Those who scratched his car and wrote “Move” on it were apparently not happy with the presence of his vehicle in a picturesque British village.

The pensioner had no malicious intentions of ruining views or photos, and he could not park his car anywhere else, because walking at 84 years old is not as easy as you might think.

His car was in public attention for a few years, when tourists first complained about the presence of a bright yellow car in a village that dates from the 14th Century. Back then, they did not have garages, so the resident does not have too many options available for parking.

Initially, the man planned to replace his yellow Corsa with a lime green model, but he eventually chose gray for his new hatchback.

Vauxhall decided to rename the shade of yellow for the Corsa after Mr. Maddox, and the company also donated to his preferred charity. Many others followed the automaker’s lead, and they also donated to The Butterfly Garden, a charity that is close to Peter’s heart.

Other owners of yellow cars across the United Kingdom heard about the news, and they did more than raising money to help Peter replace his car.

They decided to organize a parade in the village, so that they can show their support. The theme of the show was a “celebration of anything yellow,” and it was organized to take place on the first day of April.

For safety reasons, the organizers decided to limit participation to 100 vehicles, and they had no issues filling up the available slots. Britons showed up with almost anything, as the parade ranged from classic Minis to Lamborghinis.
Vauxhall Corsa vandalism UK British yellow Vauxhall
press release
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78