autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

New London Taxi Review Reveals It's a Hybrid With Volvo Bits Everywhere

9 Dec 2017, 13:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
11 photos
London Taxi Company LEVC logoLondon Taxi Company LEVC logoLondon Taxi Company LEVC logoLondon Taxi Company LEVC logoLondon Taxi Company LEVC logoLondon Taxi Company LEVC logoLondon Taxi Company LEVC logoLondon Taxi Company LEVC logoLondon Taxi Company LEVC logoLondon Taxi Company LEVC logo
Big Ben, the Queen, The Queen's Guard, double-decker buses, red telephone boxes and London Bridge - these are all symbols of Britain, just like the London Taxi.

For about half a century, Britain has had bespoke-bodied cabs with a decidedly retro vibe around them. While very reliable, they weren't the most refined things in the world. But the company that makes them, now owned by the Chinese, has come up with something new this year.

It's called the LEVC TX, but people are calling it the New London Taxi... a bit like the New Volkswagen Beetle. Of course, we have to point out that this isn't the only option. There's also a Nissan model based on the NV200 van and the MetroCab.

The company that owns this cab-maker is Geely, who also happens to have Volvo in their portfolio. They asked all the drivers what they wanted, and learned the New London Cab needed to be more like a regular car, with comfortable seats and better noise insulation.

And so the model ended up being a hybrid, combining 70 miles of all-electric range with a 1.5-liter gasoline engine out of the V40. Thus, it's way quieter, not to mention smoother, than the old diesel.

The dashboard is also sprinkled with Volvo parts. The infotainment system, steering wheel, gear shifter and more are taken straight from the base XC90 SUV. Cab drivers like them, but they are apparently even more excited about the cup holder.

As a passenger, this car is comfortable and spacious, thanks to a panoramic roof. Digital climate control, three-pin sockets, USB ports, a contactless pay point and digital climate control are among the features offered in the back.

That doesn't mean there are no flaws. The brakes are spongy, and it doesn't feel exceptional, especially for something that costs so much.

London taxi EV Volvo Geely
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
VOLVO models:
VOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactVOLVO S60 PolestarVOLVO S60 Polestar CompactVOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactVOLVO S60 PolestarVOLVO S60 Polestar CompactVOLVO XC40VOLVO XC40 Small SUVAll VOLVO models  