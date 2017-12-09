New London Taxi Review Reveals It's a Hybrid With Volvo Bits Everywhere

Big Ben, the Queen, The Queen's Guard, double-decker buses, red telephone boxes and London Bridge - these are all symbols of Britain, just like the London Taxi.
For about half a century, Britain has had bespoke-bodied cabs with a decidedly retro vibe around them. While very reliable, they weren't the most refined things in the world. But the company that makes them, now owned by the Chinese, has come up with something new this year.
It's called the LEVC TX, but people are calling it the New London Taxi... a bit like the New Volkswagen Beetle. Of course, we have to point out that this isn't the only option. There's also a Nissan model based on the NV200
van and the MetroCab
.
The company that owns this cab-maker is Geely, who also happens to have Volvo in their portfolio. They asked all the drivers what they wanted, and learned the New London Cab needed to be more like a regular car, with comfortable seats and better noise insulation.
And so the model ended up being a hybrid, combining 70 miles of all-electric range with a 1.5-liter gasoline engine out of the V40. Thus, it's way quieter, not to mention smoother, than the old diesel.
The dashboard is also sprinkled with Volvo parts. The infotainment system, steering wheel, gear shifter and more are taken straight from the base XC90 SUV
. Cab drivers like them, but they are apparently even more excited about the cup holder.
As a passenger, this car is comfortable and spacious, thanks to a panoramic roof. Digital climate control, three-pin sockets, USB ports, a contactless pay point and digital climate control are among the features offered in the back.
That doesn't mean there are no flaws. The brakes are spongy, and it doesn't feel exceptional, especially for something that costs so much.