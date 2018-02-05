Rumor: Geely to Become Daimler Shareholder

More on this:

1 Bob Lutz's VIA Motors to Partner Geely in Developing All-Electric Pickup Truck

2 Geely Buys 8.2 Percent Of AB Volvo, Becomes Largest Shareholder

3 New London Taxi Review Reveals It's a Hybrid With Volvo Bits Everywhere

4 Polestar Releases New Teaser for Its Upcoming Sports Car, Makes Bold Statement

5 Polestar Teases Its First Vehicle Since Going Solo, Likely a Performance Coupe