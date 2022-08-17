Massive Junkyard Is Home to 10,000 Classics, Could Be the World's Largest

If you heard of Old Car City USA in White, Georgia, you probably know that its owner describes it as the "world's largest known classic car junkyard." Home to about 4,500 vehicles, it is indeed huge, but it's not the largest. Because this collection near Lincoln, Arkansas, numbers more than 10,000 cars.
Did I say collection? Well, it's mostly a junkyard, but the thing is this place was never operated as a business. It's owned by a guy who simply hoarded derelict cars for decades. And it's only recently that he decided it's time to let some of these classics go.
Documented by YouTube's Heart of Texas Barn Finds and Classics, this junkyard stretches over 20 acres and, according to the owner, includes more than 10,000 cars. Is it the world's largest? Well, it's hard to say, but I'm pretty sure it's a solid candidate.
Parked on fields and in forested areas that make the cars difficult to spot due to the trees, this so-called collection includes almost every nameplate built in the United States from the 1940s to the 1980s. And I also spotted a few European rigs, including Volkswagen Buses and Beetles, as well as a very rare (on U.S. soil) Opel station wagon.
If you're a GM fan, you'll see everything from mundane Chevrolets to stylish Oldsmobiles and downright fancy Cadillacs. And quite a few Impalas. Are you a Ford guy? Well, be prepared to see loads of first-gen Ford Mustangs, Torinos, and what may just be the largest hoard of classic F-Series trucks.
There's no shortage of Mopars either. The junkyard is packed with Dodges, Chryslers, and Plymouths, including Coronets, Belvederes, and Darts. I haven't seen any Challengers and Chargers, but they might be difficult to spot since many areas are very crowded.
Unfortunately, most of these classics are ruined beyond restoration. While some are too rusty, others were wrecked and will never be more than just parts cars. And some of them look like they've been sitting for more than three or four decades.
It's pretty much an open-air classic car museum but packed with derelict vehicles instead of Concours-ready examples. But as the very long video below shows, it's a cool place to explore if you have a couple of hours to kill.
While the place was never open for business, the owner is now looking to part ways with some of these cars. However, he still wants to keep the Mopars and the Fords, so you'll have to settle for other brands. It's difficult to tell if there's anything really valuable here, but some of those Chevrolet Impalas (including a few SS versions) and first-gen Camaros might be worth something.
If you're not restoring a GM as we speak, you might as well take a virtual tour of what could be the largest classic car junkyard in the United States.
