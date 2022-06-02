Abandoned, Mysterious Property Hides Big Stash of Classic Cars, Rare Gems Included

YouTube's "The Bearded Explorer" was lucky enough to find such a stash. And by stash, I mean more than 100 classic cars stored on what seems to be an abandoned property. Its precise location remains a mystery, but it's somewhere in the United Kingdom, a country that seems to be brimming with such places.
This property was abandoned so many years ago that the road that leads to it is barely visible. But thanks to a tip he got from a fellow explorer, this guy found his way to a field and a few barns packed with classic cars.
And while many of them are mundane Euro-spec vehicles, some are downright rare and sought-after.
The footage is far from spectacular at first, showing a bunch of Ford Transit vans, Peugeots, and old British hatchbacks. But things become more interesting as he moves closer to the big barns, with a Ford Sierra XR4x4 and a pair of Jaguar XK8s revealing themselves to the camera.
Like any British collection, this hoard includes several MGB GTs. It's not the rarest sports car out there, but it's among my favorite, so I always get excited when I see them. Even if they're just derelict examples in need of a second chance.
Some of them are parked in the big barn that's packed with more than 20 cars. Among them, there's a BMW 635 CSi that appears to be in solid condition. While the exterior has a few issues, the interior is actually nice and clean. Now that's one classic that deserves to be saved.
Yes, it's not the M-spec, range-topping version of the E24, but the regular 635 is just as exciting thanks to an inline-six that packs more than 200 horsepower. And I bet it still has its original engine under the hood.
With just a portion of the trunk lid revealed, it's impossible to identify it, but it appears to be an early 1970s model. Perhaps a DBS V8 based on the placement of the badge?
Whatever the case, it's most likely rare and expensive. And it appears to be in good condition too, which means it should be worth a six-figure sum. The owner is probably aware of that since he left it under a tarp.
Did I also mention the Lotus Europa and the Jensen Interceptor?
Finally, there's also a rare (yet not exactly expensive) MG Metro GTa. Far from iconic in the U.S., the GTa is one of the coolest British-made hatchbacks from the 1980s.
It wasn't too hot at 74 horsepower, but it was quite sporty thanks to a stiffer suspension and alloy wheels wrapped in grippier tires shared with the MG Metro Turbo. I'd love to see it back on the road.
In all, this mysterious property is a really cool place to explore, but it leaves quite a few questions unanswered. Do these cars still have an owner? Will the rare ones be saved? Until we find out (and it might take a while), hit the play button below for a full tour of the property.
This property was abandoned so many years ago that the road that leads to it is barely visible. But thanks to a tip he got from a fellow explorer, this guy found his way to a field and a few barns packed with classic cars.
And while many of them are mundane Euro-spec vehicles, some are downright rare and sought-after.
The footage is far from spectacular at first, showing a bunch of Ford Transit vans, Peugeots, and old British hatchbacks. But things become more interesting as he moves closer to the big barns, with a Ford Sierra XR4x4 and a pair of Jaguar XK8s revealing themselves to the camera.
Like any British collection, this hoard includes several MGB GTs. It's not the rarest sports car out there, but it's among my favorite, so I always get excited when I see them. Even if they're just derelict examples in need of a second chance.
Some of them are parked in the big barn that's packed with more than 20 cars. Among them, there's a BMW 635 CSi that appears to be in solid condition. While the exterior has a few issues, the interior is actually nice and clean. Now that's one classic that deserves to be saved.
Yes, it's not the M-spec, range-topping version of the E24, but the regular 635 is just as exciting thanks to an inline-six that packs more than 200 horsepower. And I bet it still has its original engine under the hood.
With just a portion of the trunk lid revealed, it's impossible to identify it, but it appears to be an early 1970s model. Perhaps a DBS V8 based on the placement of the badge?
Whatever the case, it's most likely rare and expensive. And it appears to be in good condition too, which means it should be worth a six-figure sum. The owner is probably aware of that since he left it under a tarp.
Did I also mention the Lotus Europa and the Jensen Interceptor?
Finally, there's also a rare (yet not exactly expensive) MG Metro GTa. Far from iconic in the U.S., the GTa is one of the coolest British-made hatchbacks from the 1980s.
It wasn't too hot at 74 horsepower, but it was quite sporty thanks to a stiffer suspension and alloy wheels wrapped in grippier tires shared with the MG Metro Turbo. I'd love to see it back on the road.
In all, this mysterious property is a really cool place to explore, but it leaves quite a few questions unanswered. Do these cars still have an owner? Will the rare ones be saved? Until we find out (and it might take a while), hit the play button below for a full tour of the property.