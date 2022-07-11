Abandoned Property Is Home to a Stash of Rare Cars Made by a Forgotten Automaker

Loaded with derelict classic cars in need of a better life, junkyards are often depressing. But I think it gets even worse when the said vehicles were built by an automaker that was sent into the history books many decades ago.
When it comes to defunct carmakers from the U.S., we usually think about brands like Plymouth, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Mercury. But the list is far bigger than that and it becomes too long to mention here if we also include European companies.
But the junkyard you're about to see here brings a not-so-popular automaker back into the spotlight. I'm talking about Wolseley, a British marque that came to be in 1901 and soldiered on until 1975.
It's not exactly famous outside the United Kingdom, but it built quite a few cool cars over the years and some of them are extremely rare nowadays. This small junkyard is loaded with Wolseleys, but it sure looks like they won't be going anywhere anytime soon.
Documented by YouTube's "The Bearded Explorer," the scrapyard is located on what appears to be an abandoned property. Its exact location remains a mystery (for obvious reasons) and it's pretty far away from the nearest road.
Based on their advanced state of decay, the cars have been parked here a very long time ago. I'd say at least since the 1980s, if not even earlier than that. Why were they stored here in the first place? Well, judging by the number of spare parts scattered around and inside some of the cars, I'd venture to say they were being dismantled to fix other Wolseleys.
Almost all of them appear to be of the 4/44 variety, a four-door sedan that the British firm produced from 1953 to 1956. And they were probably used for banger racing, a type of oval-track motorsport in which old scrap vehicles are raced against one another.
Sadly, none of these rare Wolseleys are worth saving. They're rusty, some have been crashed, while others have trees growing out of their carcasses. What's more, most of them no longer have their engines.
Introduced while Wolseley was a part of the British Motor Corporation (BMC), the 4/44 shared much of its design with the MG Magnette ZA. But unlike the latter, it came with an upscale interior with a wooden dashboard and leather seats.
Powered by a 1.25-liter inline-four rated at 46 horsepower, the 4/44 remained in production until 1956, when it was replaced by the 15/50. Wolseley built almost 30,000 units, but many of them haven't survived to see 2022. At least not in solid condition.
Established in 1901, Wolseley went bankrupt in 1927, when it was purchased by William Morris, founder of Morris Motors. The brand was transferred to Morris Motors Limited in 1935 and became part of BMC in 1952 and then British Leyland in 1969.
Discontinued in 1975, the marque is currently owned by Chinese carmaker SAIC Motor, having been acquired by its subsidiary Nanjing Automobile following the break-up of the MG Rover Group.
But that's enough history for today. Hit the play button below to check out this sad yet intriguing Wolseley graveyard.
But the junkyard you're about to see here brings a not-so-popular automaker back into the spotlight. I'm talking about Wolseley, a British marque that came to be in 1901 and soldiered on until 1975.
It's not exactly famous outside the United Kingdom, but it built quite a few cool cars over the years and some of them are extremely rare nowadays. This small junkyard is loaded with Wolseleys, but it sure looks like they won't be going anywhere anytime soon.
Documented by YouTube's "The Bearded Explorer," the scrapyard is located on what appears to be an abandoned property. Its exact location remains a mystery (for obvious reasons) and it's pretty far away from the nearest road.
Based on their advanced state of decay, the cars have been parked here a very long time ago. I'd say at least since the 1980s, if not even earlier than that. Why were they stored here in the first place? Well, judging by the number of spare parts scattered around and inside some of the cars, I'd venture to say they were being dismantled to fix other Wolseleys.
Almost all of them appear to be of the 4/44 variety, a four-door sedan that the British firm produced from 1953 to 1956. And they were probably used for banger racing, a type of oval-track motorsport in which old scrap vehicles are raced against one another.
Sadly, none of these rare Wolseleys are worth saving. They're rusty, some have been crashed, while others have trees growing out of their carcasses. What's more, most of them no longer have their engines.
Introduced while Wolseley was a part of the British Motor Corporation (BMC), the 4/44 shared much of its design with the MG Magnette ZA. But unlike the latter, it came with an upscale interior with a wooden dashboard and leather seats.
Powered by a 1.25-liter inline-four rated at 46 horsepower, the 4/44 remained in production until 1956, when it was replaced by the 15/50. Wolseley built almost 30,000 units, but many of them haven't survived to see 2022. At least not in solid condition.
Established in 1901, Wolseley went bankrupt in 1927, when it was purchased by William Morris, founder of Morris Motors. The brand was transferred to Morris Motors Limited in 1935 and became part of BMC in 1952 and then British Leyland in 1969.
Discontinued in 1975, the marque is currently owned by Chinese carmaker SAIC Motor, having been acquired by its subsidiary Nanjing Automobile following the break-up of the MG Rover Group.
But that's enough history for today. Hit the play button below to check out this sad yet intriguing Wolseley graveyard.