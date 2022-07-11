Abandoned Property Is Home to a Stash of Rare Cars Made by a Forgotten Automaker

More on this:

1 Abandoned 1971 Plymouth Duster Is Still Sassy in Green, Unexpected Surprise Under the Hood

2 1970 Dodge Super Bee Was Abandoned for 40 Years, Gets a Second Chance

3 Eerie Farm House Has Been Abandoned for Decades, Chevy Monte Carlo Stuck in the Barn

4 Abandoned Farm Hides a Big Hoard of Classic Cars, Rare Porsches Included

5 Abandoned Property Hides Massive Collection of Classic Cars, Rare Porsches Included