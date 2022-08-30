President Joe Biden and His 1967 Corvette Featured on Jay Leno’s Garage (Again)

Jay Leno’s Garage season 2, episode 7 stars Joe Biden, then Vice President of the United States of America, and his 1967 Chevrolet Corvette. Now serving as the President of the United States, the career politician has been photographed talking to Leno next to the car.
Posted by Meghan Hays, the White House’s Director of Message Planning, the photograph carries the following caption: “@jayleno with @POTUS talking electric vehicles for an upcoming episode of Jay Leno’s Garage. But first, a drive in his Corvette,” which Joe Biden owns since August 1967.
“I was getting married in August 1967,” the President of the United States of America reminisced in season 2, episode 7. “My dad didn’t have a lot of money, but he ran the largest Chevrolet dealership in the state for years.”
To make a long story short, Joseph Robinette Biden Sr. gifted the open-top ‘Vette to the newlyweds without Jr. and his wife knowing about his plan. Specified with a four-speed manual transmission and the 327-ci small block, this convertible is finished in Goodwood Green, RPO code 983.
At some point, sons Beau and Hunter had the 5.4-liter V8 rebuilt as a Christmas gift for their pa. Lovingly maintained over the years, the C2 in the featured clip features a 350-horsepower sticker on the chrome air cleaner, the Society of Automotive Engineers gross horsepower rather than net horsepower. In line with the gross ratings used back then, peak torque is 360 pound-foot (make that 488 Nm) at 3,600 revolutions per minute.
A one-owner car that’s more than adequate for someone who was 25 years old when he first got behind its wheel, the C2 won’t leave the Biden household anytime soon given the emotional connection between it and the Bidens. If you were wondering why Jay Leno decided to feature the same guest and the same car again on Jay Leno’s Garage, six years down the line, that’s because midterm elections are on the horizon. Democrats may be ramping up Biden’s public appearances, but throwing mud at Republican congressional candidates won’t win POTUS any favors in the long run.
