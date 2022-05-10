Abandoned Farmhouse in the Middle of Nowhere Has a Yard Full of Classics

The junkyard is the common place to explore abandoned cars, but some vehicles never make it there. Some are simply abandoned on properties that one's taking care of, such as this mysterious farmhouse in the middle of nowhere, Canada.
Documented by YouTube's "Abandoned Urbex Canada," the farmhouse and the large property it's sitting on have been abandoned a long time ago. There's no info as to why and they were abandoned, but it seems whoever lived here simply left everything behind.
Although it has been ransacked for valuable treasures, the house is still pretty much a time capsule. The explorer even found information indicating that it was built in the early 1920s, as well as remains of old farming equipment. More importantly for us here at autoevolution, he stumbled across a few classic cars.
Scattered around what used to be a yard, the vehicles are in an advanced state of decay. And some of them look as if they were retired from public roads long before the property was abandoned.
And that's a shame because the Volkswagen Type 2 pickup that shows up at the 14-minute find could have been a really nice gem. But this thing has been rotting away for decades and chances are it will never be saved.
Next up we have a 1960s Chrysler that's in similar shape. Parked outside for years, it's beyond salvageable and the interior is in terrible shape due to missing windows. The four-door sedan looks a lot like a 1965 Newport, but given that this property is in Canada, it's probably a Windsor from the same model year.
While the Windsor was discontinued in the U.S. in 1961, it remained in production for a few more years in Canada. The nameplate was retired for good after the 1966 model year, so this Windsor is one of the last cars ever built.
Things become even more interesting as he moves further away from the house toward a cluster of three rusty vehicles. While one of them is clearly an American pickup truck, the other two seem to be British imports.
That wouldn't be completely strange for a country like Canada, but both are of the Hillman variety. A somewhat unknown brand outside Britain, Hillman was established in 1907 and became part of the Rootes Group in the 1920s.
The latter was purchased by Chrysler Europe in 1967, an affair that spawned the Hillman Avenger in 1970. A small family car, it was the first Hillman developed and financed by the Chrysler Corporation.
These two seem to be Minx models from the 1950s. Originally introduced in 1931, the Minx was revived after WW2 and remained in production until 1957. They're probably Mark V versions of the British midsize, which were built from 1951 to 1953.
While far from desirable, the Hillman Minx is a rare sight nowadays. The fact that you can find two identical models in the same place in Canada is downright spectacular. But with no one to save them, these cars will probably be consumed by decay in a few years.
Hit the play button below for a full tour of the property. If you're here only for the cars, they show up at the 14-minute mark.
