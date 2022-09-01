Battery Manufacturing in the U.S. Heats Up

The collaboration between GM and LG Energy Solution called Ultium Cells LLC, opened its first battery cell manufacturing plant in Warren, Ohio, just outside Cleveland.
The facility is the first of three plants currently under construction to begin producing the Ultium Cell batteries. While the exact date production began is a closely guarded secret, the company did confirm it began in August.
Wednesday's announcement is just the beginning of GM's venture into the total electrification of vehicles using the unique modular design of the Ultium units. Batteries from the Warren facility will power GM's Ultium platform-based electric vehicles such as the Hummer EV pickup and SUV.
The two companies invested $2.3 billion in the facility that broke ground in May of 2020. The site provides 2.8 million square feet (260,000 square meters) of manufacturing space capable of producing up to 40GWh of battery capacity in millions of large-format pouch-like style cells per year with room to grow.
There are currently 800 people employed at the facility and that number is expected to climb to 1,300 with an increase in capacity.
An interesting side story has taken shape. Since the operation is a joint venture, employees are not represented by the mighty United Autoworkers Union. However, the union is pushing hard to represent the Ultium workers. As the move towards electrification grows and manual jobs are eliminated, the union's continued existence rests in being able to penetrate into other industries.
Ultium is resistant to a union's involvement for many reasons, including the adopted ideology of a process to allow workers to choose their representation in work-related matters.
Ultium has two other facilities quickly taking shape. The Springhill, Tennessee facility sits right next to where GM will build its all-electric Cadillac LYRIQ and plans to open next year. The Lansing, Michigan operation, just up the road from Detroit, is expected to be online in 2024 and supply GM's Factory Zero and Orion Assembly locations. A fourth facility is under consideration in Indiana.
