641-HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races 187-HP Suzuki Hayabusa

For this highly scientifical 1/4 mile (402 m) drag race test, Carwow’s Mat Watson brought his personal daily driver, the Porsche 911 Turbo S, to go head to head with Suzuki’s flagship sportbike, the Hayabusa.
This GT Metallic Silver Porsche 911 Turbo S is priced at $189,586 (€190,317). It is adequately equipped for this race with a 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine that can output 641 hp (650 PS) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. The 911 weighs in at 3,615.5 lbs. (1,640 kg), but to drag that around it has an all-wheel drive powertrain. Its front wheels come in at 20 inches, but at the rear they measure 21 inches.
The 8-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission might also help in this case, and it has a launch control system. In the past, Mat has managed to get from 0-60 mph (96.6 km/h) with this car in just 2.55 seconds, using launch control.
Now, on to the bike that put the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in its place in the past, in a similar contest. This Suzuki Hayabusa weighs in a bit on the heavy side at 264 kg, has a 4-cylinder 81.7 CI (1,340 cc) engine outputting 187.4 hp (190 ps). The total cost of this model is $19,220 or €19,302.
Before the proper showdown began, our contestants warmed up their tires. Well, one of them warmed up his tire, singular.
On their initial run, the 911 had a great start and went over the finish line first. Mat didn't count this one and gave the bike a second chance. Although it made no difference, and the Porsche still won the race in 10.3s, while the Hayabusa, even though it worked hard for it, came in at 10.4 seconds. By a hairline, as they say.
Next up in the 1/2 mile (800 m) drag race, they went at it from 50 mph (80.5 km/h). The bike wheeled its way for the win, instantly smoking the car.
Then they tried a 3rd gear roll race and the bike won again, with quite the advantage. To be honest, Mat did have his window down and closed it during the race, so maybe that is something to factor in.
The final round was the usual brake test from 100 mph (160 km/h). Not quite the most scientifical test when comparing two completely different vehicles such as these, but that didn’t make it any less enjoyable to watch. The Porsche managed to out-brake the Hayabusa by almost four car lengths.
All in all, it was an entertaining video to watch.
