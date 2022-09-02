Chevy Camaro ZL1 Races Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody, Loser Fails Pathetically

On paper, this should have been a wildly entertaining and competitive matchup between America’s rowdiest four-door sedan and one of its most iconic muscle cars.
In reality, what we ended up getting was a pretty poor performance from at least one of the drivers. Still, the speed trap serves as an indicator for who should have actually won and by how much. Before we get into all that though, let’s run through the numbers really quick.
The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is a flagship model, featuring more power, better cooling and a more aggressive appearance compared to lesser Camaro models.
Underneath its hood lies a supremely competent 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 unit, shared with the previous generation Corvette Z06. It produces a maximum output of 650 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque and if you want to go drag racing, you should definitely pick a ZL1 that’s fitted with GM’s 10-speed automatic transmission, instead of a six-speed manual.
Strap radials onto a ZL1 and you could potentially turn it into a 10-second car, even without any engine mods. Either way, this is one seriously fast Chevy.
As for the Dodge Charger, what we have here is a Hellcat Widebody variant, unfortunately we don’t know the year. Why is that relevant? Well, before the 2021 model year, both the Challenger and Charger Hellcat would produce 707 hp via their 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8. Afterwards, the output was bumped to 717 hp, but to be fair, the difference is negligible when accelerating.
Now, both these cars are running on street tires, and it’s obvious that neither driver performed as well as humanly possible, to put it mildly. In the end, the Charger won, but that Camaro was clearly the faster car (also indicated by the speed trap).
In a perfect world, the ZL1 could have potentially come out on top, but instead, it kind of got embarrassed.
The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is a flagship model, featuring more power, better cooling and a more aggressive appearance compared to lesser Camaro models.
Underneath its hood lies a supremely competent 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 unit, shared with the previous generation Corvette Z06. It produces a maximum output of 650 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque and if you want to go drag racing, you should definitely pick a ZL1 that’s fitted with GM’s 10-speed automatic transmission, instead of a six-speed manual.
Strap radials onto a ZL1 and you could potentially turn it into a 10-second car, even without any engine mods. Either way, this is one seriously fast Chevy.
As for the Dodge Charger, what we have here is a Hellcat Widebody variant, unfortunately we don’t know the year. Why is that relevant? Well, before the 2021 model year, both the Challenger and Charger Hellcat would produce 707 hp via their 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8. Afterwards, the output was bumped to 717 hp, but to be fair, the difference is negligible when accelerating.
Now, both these cars are running on street tires, and it’s obvious that neither driver performed as well as humanly possible, to put it mildly. In the end, the Charger won, but that Camaro was clearly the faster car (also indicated by the speed trap).
In a perfect world, the ZL1 could have potentially come out on top, but instead, it kind of got embarrassed.