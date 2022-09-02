Mysterious 1962 Chevy Impala SS 409 Found in a Parking Lot, Is It a True Lightweight Car?

More on this:

1 1961 Chevrolet Impala Pulled from a Barn Flexes Massive Upgrade Under the Hood

2 This 1964 Chevrolet Impala Is an Untouched Barn Find, Hides a Little Surprise Inside

3 1-of-2 1961 Chevrolet Impala Is Literally a Piece of GM History, Flexes Top V8 Muscle

4 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Found in a Milk Barn Full of Cars Hides One Big Secret

5 Maintenance Done Right: Unrestored 1963 Chevrolet Impala 409 Looks Mesmerizing