The Fastest Pontiac Ever Built Drag Races 1971 Plymouth Cuda, Instantly Regrets It

When it comes to high-performance Pontiacs, we usually think about the GTO or the Super Duty-equipped, factory drag cars of the early 1960s. Well, none of the above can brag about being the quickest and fastest Pontiac ever built. Those titles go to a four-door sedan built right before GM axed the division in 2010.
I'm talking about the G8 GXP, a rebadged Holden Commodore that was built in Australia and exported to the U.S. But it wasn't a regular Commodore like the standard G8. While the latter came with a 3.6-liter V8 rated at 256 horsepower, the GXP had a much larger V8.
And no, I'm not talking about the 361-horsepower 6.0-liter mill in the G8 GT either. The GXP came with the 6.2-liter LS3 that GM offered in the Chevrolet Corvette at the time. The V8 was slightly detuned to keep the 'Vette as the company's range-topping performance car, but it was still good for an impressive 415 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) of torque.
One last hurrah to what Pontiac used to be, the G8 GXP needed only 4.5 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standing start, a figure that makes it the quickest factory Poncho ever built. In addition, it was also the fastest thanks to a top speed of 185 mph (298 kph).
The GXP was just as impressive down the quarter-mile, covering the distance in 12.8 seconds at 110 mph (177 kph). But is that enough to smoke a classic muscle car from the golden era? Say a 1971 Plymouth Cuda?
Yes, I know, that's a rather unlikely encounter, but YouTube's "Cars And Zebras" was lucky enough to witness it at a Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race (PSMCDR) event. And the Cuda in question appears to be a nicely restored example with a 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8 under the hood. In 1971, this engine was rated at 385 horsepower and 490 pound-feet (664 Nm) of twist. And it enabled the hardtop to cover the quarter-mile in 13.7 seconds at 106 mph (171 kph).
On paper, the G8 GXP shouldn't have any issues taking the win against the 1971 Cuda, but this encounter isn't about stock cars. At least not when it comes to the old-school Plymouth.
While the Pontiac runs close to its official quarter-mile numbers, the Mopar is notably quicker, which suggests that the 440 V8 may sport a few upgrades. But that's not surprising since this car competes in the Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race series, which allows certain mods under the hood.
All told, the 1971 Cuda wins the encounter with an impressive 12.77-second run, a full second quicker than its official rating from the 1970s. The G8 GPX is only a tad slower at 12.95 seconds, but that's enough to cause consternation if you're not familiar with the PSMCDR series. Check it out in the video below. The fun starts at the 7:50-minute mark.
