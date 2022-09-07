Model Cara Delevingne Takes a Flight in Jay-Z's Private Jet

Over the summer, famous model Cara Delevingne got to celebrate her 30th birthday on a yacht in Europe. Now that she’s back to doing regular stuff, she just travels in expensive private jets like Jay-Z's.
The 30-year-old model and actress celebrated her birthday a month ago on board Ruby Tuesday yacht in Formentera, Spain. On Monday, she was photographed at Van Nuis Airport in California, arriving in a black Chevrolet Suburban. Cara was joined by her dog, Alfie.
In 2021, Cara Delevingne and Puma teamed up on a sustainable yoga clothing collection. In 2022, she unveiled her second Exhale collection. It might be thanks to this partnership that she gets to travel around in Jay-Z's Puma jet, which he got part of his sign-up deal as creative director of Puma Basketball.
The aircraft, a Gulfstream V, is an ultra-long-range jet, with a cabin height of 6’2 ft (1.89 m), a width of 7’77 ft (2.37 m), and a length of 50 ft (15.27 m), which means it has enough space to accommodate up to 14 passengers.
Inside, it comes with Ka-Band high-speed Wi-Fi, two 17" displays, in-flight phone, computer outlets, luxurious white seats and Puma's logo.
It's powered by two Rolls-Royce BR 700 Series engines, which take it to a cruising speed of 562 mph (904 kph), with a range of 5,800 nautical miles (6,675 mi / 10,742 km).
The aircraft has a black and white theme throughout, with Puma's logo on the tail. Its tail number, N444SC, was well thought through - the N is U.S.' private jet country code, the 444 represents Jay-Z's last album title, and the SC are the initials of his real name, Shawn Carter.
Recently, Cara has raised several health fears over her disheveled appearance. For the flight in Jay-Z's jet, she was reportedly two hours late and didn’t wear any shoes. She disembarked the plane after a flight of 45 minutes.
In 2021, Cara Delevingne and Puma teamed up on a sustainable yoga clothing collection. In 2022, she unveiled her second Exhale collection. It might be thanks to this partnership that she gets to travel around in Jay-Z's Puma jet, which he got part of his sign-up deal as creative director of Puma Basketball.
The aircraft, a Gulfstream V, is an ultra-long-range jet, with a cabin height of 6’2 ft (1.89 m), a width of 7’77 ft (2.37 m), and a length of 50 ft (15.27 m), which means it has enough space to accommodate up to 14 passengers.
Inside, it comes with Ka-Band high-speed Wi-Fi, two 17" displays, in-flight phone, computer outlets, luxurious white seats and Puma's logo.
It's powered by two Rolls-Royce BR 700 Series engines, which take it to a cruising speed of 562 mph (904 kph), with a range of 5,800 nautical miles (6,675 mi / 10,742 km).
The aircraft has a black and white theme throughout, with Puma's logo on the tail. Its tail number, N444SC, was well thought through - the N is U.S.' private jet country code, the 444 represents Jay-Z's last album title, and the SC are the initials of his real name, Shawn Carter.
Recently, Cara has raised several health fears over her disheveled appearance. For the flight in Jay-Z's jet, she was reportedly two hours late and didn’t wear any shoes. She disembarked the plane after a flight of 45 minutes.
Cara Delevingne sparks new health fears as she arrives at airport in her socks https://t.co/SbChTnlLSG— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 7, 2022