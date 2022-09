Model Cara Delevingne Takes a Flight in Jay-Z's Private Jet

Cara Delevingne sparks new health fears as she arrives at airport in her socks https://t.co/SbChTnlLSG — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 7, 2022

The 30-year-old model and actress celebrated her birthday a month ago on board Ruby Tuesday yacht in Formentera, Spain. On Monday, she was photographed at Van Nuis Airport in California, arriving in a black Chevrolet Suburban . Cara was joined by her dog, Alfie.In 2021, Cara Delevingne and Puma teamed up on a sustainable yoga clothing collection. In 2022, she unveiled her second Exhale collection. It might be thanks to this partnership that she gets to travel around in Jay-Z's Puma jet, which he got part of his sign-up deal as creative director of Puma Basketball.The aircraft, a Gulfstream V , is an ultra-long-range jet, with a cabin height of 6’2 ft (1.89 m), a width of 7’77 ft (2.37 m), and a length of 50 ft (15.27 m), which means it has enough space to accommodate up to 14 passengers.Inside, it comes with Ka-Band high-speed Wi-Fi, two 17" displays, in-flight phone, computer outlets, luxurious white seats and Puma's logo.It's powered by two Rolls-Royce BR 700 Series engines, which take it to a cruising speed of 562 mph (904 kph), with a range of 5,800 nautical miles (6,675 mi / 10,742 km).The aircraft has a black and white theme throughout, with Puma's logo on the tail. Its tail number, N444SC, was well thought through - the N is U.S.' private jet country code, the 444 represents Jay-Z's last album title, and the SC are the initials of his real name, Shawn Carter.Recently, Cara has raised several health fears over her disheveled appearance. For the flight in Jay-Z's jet, she was reportedly two hours late and didn’t wear any shoes. She disembarked the plane after a flight of 45 minutes.