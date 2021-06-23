Cara Delevingne Rides a Mini-Scooter Inside Her Mansion Because She’s “Spoiled”

Whenever a celebrity does a Cribs-style house tour, you always get the impression that they’re trying too hard to come across as regular people or, at the very least, not to appear too eccentric or spoiled. Not Cara Delevingne, though.
Forget about mega-mansions with packed garages or real estate built around auto galleries: Cara Delevingne’s Los Angeles mansion is so big and with such hard floors that you’ll have to ride a mini-scooter insider. At least, she does.
Cara, who has made a name for herself as a model, actress, and occasional singer, has invited Architectural Digest into her Los Angeles mansion for an exclusive tour. An old home dating back to 1914, the property saw a complete makeover before she moved in, with help from architect Nicolo Bini of Line Architecture, based on Cara’s original ideas.
The result is a messy but stunning combination of styles, with the prevailing theme being that of a trip into the world of Alice in Wonderland. At one point in the video, right after showing off her kitchen with strong Mediterranean vibes, Cara reveals that she finds the floors so hard that she gets sore feet from walking. So, she got herself a Razor mini-scooter (in pink) to move from the bedroom to the kitchen.
And that’s not the only fun and unexpected thing she has in the house. There’s also a tunnel, a couple of secret doors, a Twin Peaks-inspired poker room, a ball pen (the kind you see in children’s playgrounds), a costume cabinet, a hat room, and maybe even a secret dungeon in the basement that she’s not yet ready to show to the world. Like other multi-million haunts, this one too comes with a sizable pool with a jacuzzi, a cinema room, an entertainment room with a pool table and arcade games, a couple of bars, and a private terrace right outside her bedroom.
Just from reading this, you see Cara would have probably needed the mini-scooter even without the hard floors: the place seems huge. The only thing the model doesn’t show (besides the dungeon) is the garage, but that would have probably been the most boring part about the property: she is not exactly a car enthusiast.
