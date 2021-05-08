5 This London Glass Skyscraper Could Melt Jaguars, Fry Eggs and Start Fires

Buy Tyrese Gibson’s L.A. Mansion, Get a Life-Size Bumblebee in the Backyard

Celebrity mansions are almost always incredibly outrageous. But Tyrese Gibson’s delivers both the expected dose of extravagance and a little something for the Transformers movie fan. 14 photos



Tyrese has been talking about and showing off his



The house includes other amenities for $3.5 million, of course. Spanning 5,225 square feet (485.4 square meters), it has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, a fully equipped gym, a cinema room, and a spa-like bathroom in the master bedroom. This master bedroom also includes his and hers walk-in wardrobes, and separate en suites, for all those mornings after a fight when you might not wish to cross paths with your significant other.



The Mediterranean-style home is custom built, with custom European cabinetry, and a homey mix of leather, wood and marble. There’s a state-of-the-art kitchen, a pool in the backyard, a three-car garage (*won’t fit Transformers, but will work just fine for regular vehicles), and the promise of privacy and security from being located in one of Los Angeles’ most famous gated communities.



Sure,



Gibson has another, much larger mansion in Georgia, which includes several Autobots of all sizes scattered throughout the property. He also has an Optimus Prime in a custom shelter by the pool in the backyard, and several Bumblebees. The man sure loves his Transformers.



