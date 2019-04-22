Cara Delevingne Makes the Volkswagen T-Cross Look Cool

FWD

She's cute, she's funny, she's got lots of talents and recently said she regrets having her armpit hair removed. Above all, everybody knows who Cara D is, even in China, and her expressions can sell anything.We personally feel that she's a decent actress too, even though some of her more famous movies bombed. You could say that shooting car commercials is a downgrade, but VW must be feeling lucky right now.So what's the T-Cross? If you ask that, you're probably one of our American readers since this little crossover is sold pretty much everywhere else. This is like their subcompact base crossover, quite similar in size and tech to something like the Nissan Kicks and Buick Encore. With the market booming right now, we think this latecomer will do well.The supermodel/actress is here to sell the fact that the T-Cross is #morethan1thing by portraying an influencer, a street musician, a photographer, a movie star and a whole bunch of women in a coffee shop. But what we don't get is how the VW fits into all this. After all, it doesn't have body variations and its colorful trim choices aren't even highlighted.The crossover is based on the same platform as the Polo hatchback and measures 4,235mm with a 2,551mm wheelbase. It fits under the T-Roc in the range based purely on price, but features ample room and trunk space for this class. Acar only, the T-Cross is currently powered by the 1-liter TSI turbo engine and the 1.6, though the 1501.5-liter and a CNG-burning setup will be available soon.