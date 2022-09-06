SVE Yenko/SC Tahoe and Suburban Now Available With 700 or 800 HP

New Jersey-based Specialty Vehicle Engineering holds the rights to the Yenko nameplate, which is currently used for high-output makeovers of the Camaro pony car and Silverado 1500 pickup truck. For the 2023 model year, the go-faster shop has gifted the Tahoe and Suburban utility vehicles with this iconic handle to celebrate Don Yenko’s legacy.
Compatible with rear- and four-wheel-drive Tahoes and Suburbans, the Yenko/SC is exclusively available from GM dealers with V8 muscle. Customers are offered two engine choices, namely 5.3- and 6.2-liter units.
Both feature blueprinted aluminum blocks, a computer-balanced rotating assembly that includes a forged twisted steel crankshaft, forged aluminum pistons, upgraded heads, a custom-fabricated stainless exhaust system, as well as a high-output supercharger joined by a high-flow cooling system.
Finished in black from the factory, the supercharger can be had in any color you want as long as you’re prepared to pony up a few dollars. The 5.3 is good for 700 horsepower, whereas the 6.2 small block packs 800 ponies.
Limited to 50 units each, the Yenko/SC 700 and Yenko/SC 800 further boast induction-hardened journals and intermediate pin drills, forged steel rods, upgraded injectors, and two exhaust outlets with a polished finish or in satin black. Six-piston front brake calipers with vented rotors also need to be mentioned, along with 22- by 10-inch wheels, Nitto performance tires, a heavy-duty rear sway bar assembly, as well as heavy-duty traction bars.
A lowering kit is optionally available. From a visual standpoint, the Yeno/SC crest badge and ABS composite hood insert with black louvers take the cake. Fender and liftgate badges are standard as well, together with side stripes, an interior badge with the build number, embroidered mats, embroidered headrests, and Yenko/SC sill plates. Optional extras further include retractable side steps, a body-color paint package, a black-out trim package, and a leather interior trim pack available in either black or gray.
Every build is backed up by three-year or 36,000-mile (60,000-km) warranties for the powertrain and non-powertrain components. Be warned, however, that “Yenko/SC packages are not emission legal in California.” Be that as it may, customers from outside of California will be much obliged to enjoy “the most powerful limited-edition GM full-size SUV available.”
