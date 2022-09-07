Jacked-Up 80 Series Lexus LX 450 With TRD Supercharger Kit Pulls Up at the Hoonigan Store

Apart from putting together two contenders on a straight line and determining who gets to carry the big ‘L’ in their long drive home, Hoonigan, on their bonus YouTube channel, also do a special series called ‘Employee Parking.’ Their latest upload featured a supercharged Lexus 80 Series LX 450.
Hoonigan has captured the heart of car enthusiasts in love with street-raw car culture. Their weird mix of unique comedy and inside jokes makes each episode a worthwhile snack-time escape.
They’ve recently introduced a couple of series due to fan-based demand, one of which is ‘Employee Parking.’ Much like the regular ‘Build Breakdown’ series, ‘Employee Parking’ is a car build tour of unique client/employee cars that randomly park at the Hoonigan Store.
The feature on their latest upload is a Lexus LX 450 owned by Hoonigan’s Jameson.
“Jameson owns like 40 Lexuses, but this is the one that we brought to Wheel of Lunch like a while ago, and everyone was like, what the hell is that thing? We need to know more about that thing,” Brian of Hoonigan said.
Jameson stumbled onto the 80 Series LX 450 by chance. The original owner was looking to trade it for an SUV. Luckily, he had an old two-wheel-drive Toyota Tacoma work truck.
Jameson’s LX 450 isn’t your ordinary factory ‘90s Lexus. It’s a jacked-up cruiser riding on monster wheels.
For suspension, the monster rig still runs the stock solid axles. Jameson added the rear and front lockers (E-lockers). He jacked up the car with two-and-a-half-inch lift springs and 7-inch lift shocks.
Under the hood, it packs a 4.5-liter inline-six engine (1FZ-FE DOHC) with a TRD Magnuson supercharger carb-legal kit.
As if the build is not conspicuous enough, Jameson plans to chop off the rear end from the quarter panel, extend the frame a foot, and do a tray back that extends backward.
We can only imagine how that'll turn out. In case you didn't notice, the rear section is unpainted for that mod.
They’ve recently introduced a couple of series due to fan-based demand, one of which is ‘Employee Parking.’ Much like the regular ‘Build Breakdown’ series, ‘Employee Parking’ is a car build tour of unique client/employee cars that randomly park at the Hoonigan Store.
The feature on their latest upload is a Lexus LX 450 owned by Hoonigan’s Jameson.
“Jameson owns like 40 Lexuses, but this is the one that we brought to Wheel of Lunch like a while ago, and everyone was like, what the hell is that thing? We need to know more about that thing,” Brian of Hoonigan said.
Jameson stumbled onto the 80 Series LX 450 by chance. The original owner was looking to trade it for an SUV. Luckily, he had an old two-wheel-drive Toyota Tacoma work truck.
Jameson’s LX 450 isn’t your ordinary factory ‘90s Lexus. It’s a jacked-up cruiser riding on monster wheels.
For suspension, the monster rig still runs the stock solid axles. Jameson added the rear and front lockers (E-lockers). He jacked up the car with two-and-a-half-inch lift springs and 7-inch lift shocks.
Under the hood, it packs a 4.5-liter inline-six engine (1FZ-FE DOHC) with a TRD Magnuson supercharger carb-legal kit.
As if the build is not conspicuous enough, Jameson plans to chop off the rear end from the quarter panel, extend the frame a foot, and do a tray back that extends backward.
We can only imagine how that'll turn out. In case you didn't notice, the rear section is unpainted for that mod.