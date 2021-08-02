Ghost Crater Shows Skid Mark-Like Features in This Photo From Mars

5 Classic Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series Getting an Update Next Year in Australia

4 Keep Your Land Cruiser 40 in Running Condition With Toyota’s New Heritage Parts

1 Toyota Could Develop Diesel Hybrid for Land Cruiser, Hilux, and More

More on this:

Patina-Green 1968 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 Blends Utility With Survivor Looks

Born exactly seven decades ago as the Japanese version of the legendary Jeep, the Land Cruiser continues to run strong in many markets. But this time around we’re not here to discuss the hot new J300 generation . Instead, let’s take a look back. 20 photos



The FJ40 version of the Land Cruiser is SUV .



After all, this example clearly shows its age. It was initially manufactured for Australia, and it spent most of its life in a dry climate undergoing less-known



Instead, it was kept in a specialized storage facility for the past half-decade (with regular start-ups and leg-stretching journeys) and with no time and money for the build-project, it’s now up for sale. It is believed to have remained in its original state, both internally and externally – and the good news is that it starts, runs, and drives... though not necessarily great.



On the other hand, the reserve has already been met, and considering its survivor status we’re inclined to feel the





Not with anger, though. Instead, with sentiment, at the swinging sixties. And please allow us to discard popular culture names such as The Beatles or the Rolling Stones because we need to focus on something else that’s dwelling on UK soil. It’s a 1968 Toyota FJ40 4x4 Utility that’s currently up for grabs at auction from seller barryhir on The Market, with the Land Cruiser currently located in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, UK.The FJ40 version of the Land Cruiser is well known to this very day because of its reputation for reliability and practicality. And dare we say this patina-infused green on green example (with RHD and a manual transmission) might be an easy and cool way to surprise family and friends during the upcoming summer road trips if they have no clue about the heritage of the ToyotaAfter all, this example clearly shows its age. It was initially manufactured for Australia, and it spent most of its life in a dry climate undergoing less-known adventures . The description mentions the seller isn’t even sure when the vehicle was imported to the United Kingdom (supposedly around 2016), but we do know that plans to get it modernized with help from the FJ Company sadly fell through.Instead, it was kept in a specialized storage facility for the past half-decade (with regular start-ups and leg-stretching journeys) and with no time and money for the build-project, it’s now up for sale. It is believed to have remained in its original state, both internally and externally – and the good news is that it starts, runs, and drives... though not necessarily great.On the other hand, the reserve has already been met, and considering its survivor status we’re inclined to feel the current highest bid of £13,555 ($18,843) isn’t too extreme. But of course, it’s another story to imagine the bill for a recommissioning or a restomod build project...

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.