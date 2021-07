Classic Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series Getting an Update Next Year in Australia

Available to purchase in select markets where safety and emission regulations aren’t as harsh as in the United States and Europe, the LC70 is a square-bodied overlander with two, three, or four doors. Body styles range from trucks to wagons and a troop carrier, and they all are tough as nails.Over in Australia and New Zealand, the Land Cruiser 70 series will be updated within 12 months over the ADR 85 side-impact test protocol. Speaking to our friends at Motoring.com.au, a representative said that “no Toyota in the NA category will be affected by the regulation change.”If these acronyms don’t ring a bell, fret not. ADR stands for Australian Design Rules and NA represents light goods vehicles - including utility vehicles - with a gross vehicle mass that doesn’t exceed 3.5 tonnes (7,716 pounds). The LC70 for Australia tips the scales at 2,165 kilograms (4,773 pounds) for the cab-chassis GX while the "Troopie" GXL weighs 2,325 kilograms (5,126 pounds). Both variants have a braked towing capacity of 3,500 kilograms plus an unbraked rating of 750 kilograms (1,653 pounds).Add those numbers up, and you’ll understand why the cited publication expects the 70-series Land Cruiser to receive the NB classification for medium goods vehicles. Last updated in August 2020, the old-school 4x4 is a vital model for Toyota’s Australian division. Since 1984, our Aussie friends have accounted for 20% out of a total of 1.5 million sales worldwide.Priced from 67,400 kangaroo bucks ($49,640) before on-road costs, the LC70 mates a 4.5-liter turbo diesel V8 with a five-speed manual transmission and four-wheel drive. The troop carrier boasts a 180-liter fuel tank, which converts to 47.5 gallons over in the United States of America.