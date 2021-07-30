Don’t Let BMW and Lexus See China’s 2021 Trumpchi GS8, They Might Get Jealous

While some Chinese automakers have started building revolutionary products, others are simply following some of the latest trends within the industry. We all know what these are, now, don’t we? Huge grilles, oversized wheels, and big screens inside, as well as less physical buttons.
GAC is following at least one of these trends with the new Trumpchi GS8. The SUV, which recently made its local premiere, looks like it borrows design elements from different models.
The most flashy of them all is that huge grille up front that stretches across most of the width of the bumper, and goes from the hood all the way down to the apron. It’s specific to the hybrid version of the SUV, the local media reports, as the gasoline-powered one looks a bit more decent in this department. The back ends of both vehicles are pretty much identical, and their profiles were quite nicely drawn.
Reportedly based on a new platform called the GPMA, the 2021 Trumpchi GS8 is bigger in size compared to its predecessor. At 4,980 mm (196.1 in) long, 1,950 mm (76.8 in) wide, and 1,780 mm (70.1 in) tall, it is a bit longer and taller, yet a hair narrower, than the BMW X5 G05. The 2,920 mm (115 in) long wheelbase is a full 55 mm (2.2 in) shorter than that of the German model.
The new GS8 is available as a six- or seven-seater, with Level 2 semi-autonomous driving, and automatic parking system. Images of the interior have yet to be released, but previous spy shots that we cannot share have revealed a three-spoke steering wheel, wide center console, leather upholstery, and a rather small infotainment screen sitting in the middle of the dashboard.
For the ICE-powered version, Chinese customers are looking at a 2.0-liter four-pot, with 250 HP and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque, allegedly, hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The self-charging powertrain uses the same mill, albeit mated to Toyota’s Hybrid system.
GAC will start accepting orders for the 2021 GS8 next month, and it appears that it will be sold alongside its predecessor for a while.
The most flashy of them all is that huge grille up front that stretches across most of the width of the bumper, and goes from the hood all the way down to the apron. It’s specific to the hybrid version of the SUV, the local media reports, as the gasoline-powered one looks a bit more decent in this department. The back ends of both vehicles are pretty much identical, and their profiles were quite nicely drawn.
Reportedly based on a new platform called the GPMA, the 2021 Trumpchi GS8 is bigger in size compared to its predecessor. At 4,980 mm (196.1 in) long, 1,950 mm (76.8 in) wide, and 1,780 mm (70.1 in) tall, it is a bit longer and taller, yet a hair narrower, than the BMW X5 G05. The 2,920 mm (115 in) long wheelbase is a full 55 mm (2.2 in) shorter than that of the German model.
The new GS8 is available as a six- or seven-seater, with Level 2 semi-autonomous driving, and automatic parking system. Images of the interior have yet to be released, but previous spy shots that we cannot share have revealed a three-spoke steering wheel, wide center console, leather upholstery, and a rather small infotainment screen sitting in the middle of the dashboard.
For the ICE-powered version, Chinese customers are looking at a 2.0-liter four-pot, with 250 HP and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque, allegedly, hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The self-charging powertrain uses the same mill, albeit mated to Toyota’s Hybrid system.
GAC will start accepting orders for the 2021 GS8 next month, and it appears that it will be sold alongside its predecessor for a while.