Ruggedized 1985 Toyota FJ60 Looks 350ci V8-Ready for a Summer of Rough Adventure

Born in 1980 as the Land Cruiser series that would combine the rugged off-road characteristics of its ancestors with the modern and milder manners of contemporary SUVs, the FJ60 was ready to seat five to eight and surround them with creature comforts. But that doesn’t mean it can’t embark on long summer road trips where the (potentially off-road) journey is the most important part, not necessarily the destination.
Frankly, it’s rather clear this particular 1985 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60 that’s on consignment from Denver, Colorado-based Worldwide Vintage Autos had a little bit of aftermarket help. That aspect is rather clear without even getting to check up on the description list that was gathered by the selling dealer. Just look at the beefy 33-inch tires and the cool wheels.
Or perhaps the first thing that got noticed was the full wrap-around protection for the lower parts of the body? After all, those blacked-out tubular bars bode quite well in combination with the crimson paint. Or maybe it was the huge roof rack that gave it all away? No matter, because we dig the cool, ready for anything looks. And we can already imagine the overlanding trips that will bring many adventures and great memories for the future owner.
Even better, there’s a wild heart tucked away under the hood. So, instead of an inline-four or six-cylinder gasoline or diesel engine, the Japanese off-roader had a 350ci V8 transplanted inside the engine bay. And that’s not all, because the converted FJ60 also gets all-wheel drive, along with a 2-inch (5 cm) lift kit to keep it company.
There are just a couple of bummers. One would be that mileage is wrongly displayed as 93k original miles (almost 150,000 km) in the seller’s description. Meanwhile, it’s clear the Land Cruiser has almost 150k miles (over 241,000 km) according to the odometer readout. And there’s also the mystery of the price, as the sale has the questionable “call for price” label.
Or perhaps the first thing that got noticed was the full wrap-around protection for the lower parts of the body? After all, those blacked-out tubular bars bode quite well in combination with the crimson paint. Or maybe it was the huge roof rack that gave it all away? No matter, because we dig the cool, ready for anything looks. And we can already imagine the overlanding trips that will bring many adventures and great memories for the future owner.
Even better, there’s a wild heart tucked away under the hood. So, instead of an inline-four or six-cylinder gasoline or diesel engine, the Japanese off-roader had a 350ci V8 transplanted inside the engine bay. And that’s not all, because the converted FJ60 also gets all-wheel drive, along with a 2-inch (5 cm) lift kit to keep it company.
There are just a couple of bummers. One would be that mileage is wrongly displayed as 93k original miles (almost 150,000 km) in the seller’s description. Meanwhile, it’s clear the Land Cruiser has almost 150k miles (over 241,000 km) according to the odometer readout. And there’s also the mystery of the price, as the sale has the questionable “call for price” label.