Ruggedized 1985 Toyota FJ60 Looks 350ci V8-Ready for a Summer of Rough Adventure

Born in 1980 as the Land Cruiser series that would combine the rugged off-road characteristics of its ancestors with the modern and milder manners of contemporary SUVs, the FJ60 was ready to seat five to eight and surround them with creature comforts. But that doesn’t mean it can’t embark on long summer road trips where the (potentially off-road) journey is the most important part, not necessarily the destination.

28 photos