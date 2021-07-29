Guys Put a Lawn Mower Engine On a Honda Sports Bike, Turn It Into a Honda 212

When the automotive world and the motorcycle community cross paths with gardening machines, something crazy happens. We've seen people turn their old cars, and even their bikes, into lawnmowers before, but these guys are trying something even crazier: they're stuffing a 2003 Honda 919 with a Harbor Freight Predator 212cc engine!
There's this new trend in the motorcycle community where people are swapping their big powerful engines with something smaller. And if you're wondering why, well, why not? It's fun to try and see how a bike performs with much less hp, and when you have something old laying around, why not put it to use to make a new build out of it.
The guys who run the YouTube channel CarsAndCameras had received a 2003 Honda from a fan, and since they're always trying out new things, the engine from the bike (along with the 120 hp from it) went to an upcoming cross kart 2.0 project.
Once they were left with just a street bike motorcycle frame, the guys decided to put a Harbor Freight Predator 212cc motor to it. After some much-needed care and work, the Honda 212 was born. If you're wondering how fast a 6.5 hp could get them, well, they got a 29 mph (46.6 kph) top speed on their new toy.
They could have used a Harbor Freight v-twin Predator engine in it instead for more power. Sure, it would've cost way more than their 212cc engine, but it could've probably got them to hit 60 mph (96.6 mph).
Nonetheless, compared to the Honda's original, liquid-cooled 919 cc engine that can zip at a top speed of 142 mph (228 kph), a 212cc motor actually delivered better than expected. The guys only tested the bad boy outside their garage, but they're planning to take it on a trip to their next bike meet. We'll have yet to see how it performs riding more than just a few miles.
You can check out how they built the thing and what adjustments they made in the video below.
