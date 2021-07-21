Colnago’s Special-Edition Bikes Can Make You Feel Like a Tour de France Winner

Great news for cycling enthusiasts all over the world: a new collection of bikes inspired by Tadej Pogacar’s victory in this year’s Tour de France, is now available. If you’re one of them, you can choose your favorite livery and you’ll also get extra perks.
If you’re not familiar with Colnago, this Italian road-racing bicycle manufacturer has been around since 1954 and has accumulated an impressive number of victories through the years, including the title for this year’s and last year’s Tour de France editions.
In order to celebrate the second win of Tadej Pogacar, who rode the Colnago bike, the company launched a capsule-collection called V3Rs.
The collection consists of 3 models with different color schemes, based on the 3 categories of the event. One of the bikes comes in a yellow-black livery, inspired by the Yellow Jersey worn by the Slovenian champion, symbolizing the general classification and the winner of the race.
The second one sports the white polka dot-black livery inspired by his polka-dot jersey and the “best climber of the Grand Boucle” category. Last but not least, the third one comes with the white-black livery inspired by Pogacar’s white jersey for the best young rider of the race.
All 3 bikes are built on Colnago’s V3Rs TdF frame, known for being ultralight and aerodynamic, as well as for having a very clean look thanks to the fact that the cables are completely integrated. The Campagnolo Super Record EPS Disc 12-speed and the Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO DB wheels, with C-LUX finish and Vittoria Corsa clincher tires, are some of the premium features of these winning bikes.
In addition to this exclusive collection, each bicycle will be accompanied by a matching piece of memorabilia – the corresponding jersey of the UAE Team Emirates champion. Each jersey will feature the UAE Team Emirates logos, team sponsors and, of course, a Tadej Pogacar autograph.
If you ever dreamt of riding a winning bike and wearing a famous Tour de France-inspired jersey, now’s your chance. Each of these special-edition Colnago bicycles is available for $16,690 (14,090 €).
