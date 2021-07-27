Rizer: Most Realistic Ascending and Descending Bike Trainer to Hit the Market

autoevolution
The past year or so has really had us rethinking our activities. One activity, biking, has seen quite a large shift towards indoor training. But the experience you’ll get in a garage is nothing like climbing a real hill, or even descending one. That statement doesn’t seem to be so true anymore.

27 Jul 2021
Folks, recent times have clearly forced us to change how we go about common activities. One team that has understood this is Elite Cycling, a company made up of “cycling enthusiasts” out of Italy, that’s been producing gear and equipment for over forty years.

The newest addition of gear to their lineup is known as the Rizer. The name alone should kind of give you a hint at what you’re to expect. If it doesn’t, let me be clear. The Rizer is a cycling trainer that not only offers a classic trainer feel, but also builds upon existing Elite designs and incorporates a rising and lowering action meant to simulate the same feel of a real ride.

As it stands, the Riser offers up to 20% ascend, and -10% descend from its baseline level. To top it all off, a max load of 120 kg (265 lbs) will support both you and the bike with no issues. However, just to go up and down may not seem like a big deal, but coupled with an extensive software compatibility, the Rizer can perform these shifts in hill gradients in real-time and according to a virtual course. If you feel like training and not using a simulator track, the Rizer can also be set to manual mode, and ascends and descents can be operated as such.

Part two of this whole story is another ability this trinket presents. Aside from a shift in hill levels, the team at Elite included a patented steering system that’s meant to simulate handlebars shifts as you’re riding your bike. Most riders stand as they pedal uphill, and this new steering feature is meant to allow for you to shift the bike underneath.

While you would think this is something to be avoided as you lose distance as you swivel uphill, it does offer a more realistic ride. This in turn does something to your body. What exactly? Simple. Because you’re now moving as you normally would, the muscle groups you’ll end up using while on a real ride will have already been trained and are ready to go.

There's just one catch. In order to use this tool, you’ll also need a trainer for the rear wheel, you know, the one that you really need. As it stands, Elite mentions that the Rizer is compatible with the latest generation trainers that allow your bike to rotate freely, but it’s also exclusive to three trainers within the Elite family of products, the Direto XR(-T), Suito(-T) and Tuo.

As for the bikes you can use, “any commercially available bicycle with disk brakes and a 12 mm (0.47 on) thru-axle". If you’re riding something with a slightly wider thru-axle, a 15 mm (0.59 in) adapter is included with the kit. With a steel and aluminum assembly, the Rizer seems fit to help more people find freedom indoors. That freedom will run you $1,099, so be ready for its release this Fall.

Since recent times have forced many folks to rethink their daily lives, here’s a team that seems to have an answer to some of our troubles. Personally, I can’t wait to see how this product can be improved to offer an even more realistic training experience.
