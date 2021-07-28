Toyota Launches Next-Gen Connected Fleet Management Platform for Businesses

Connectivity is one of the most important features in the automotive industry these days, and not just for individuals, but also for fleet managers. With the rise of highly-advanced connectivity solutions, small businesses and large business that operate vehicle fleets can be managed much more effectively and safely.
Toyota Motor Corporation Australia (TMCA) announced that Toyota Halo is the new connected fleet management system that will help business customers manage their fleet remotely, with a range of advanced features and top notch technologies. The new Toyota Halo is based on Fleetu’s platform, a high-performance solution that is both effective and easy to use.
Connected vehicle technology is essential for managing fleet operations in today’s world, especially for larger businesses, and platforms like Toyota Halo provide almost real-time data for optimal operations control, while also helping cut business costs.
With the real-time vehicle monitoring function, customers will be able to keep track of their fleet anywhere in Australia, and also be alerted in case of potentially negative behaviors, such as speeding or extended idling. Another important feature helps collect real-time data on fuel consumption and overall vehicle performance, in order to keep track of any maintenance requirements and make informed decisions about what needs to be optimized for every vehicle.
Driver safety features also play an important part for keeping a fleet to the top level. According to Fleetsu, its connected vehicle platform sends notifications whenever a vehicle enters the city limits, or arrives at the job site, or when it crosses state lines. It also measures braking, accelerating and cornering, among others, for every managed vehicle. These accurate measurements, including speeding alerts, can prove very useful in case of an event, when the company is faced with claims of bad driving.
Toyota Halo will soon become available through TMCA's dealership network, and is compatible with most of the company’s models starting from 2019, including Camry, CH-R, Corolla, Fortuner, Granvia, HiAce, HiLux, Granvia, Kluger, Prado, Prius, Prius V, RAV4 and Yaris.
