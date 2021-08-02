Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series Dakar Rally GR Sport Coming in 2023

It was about 70 years ago when Japanese carmaker Toyota introduced the BJ, a model that is still around in some form or another on the custom and collectors’ markets. The family has since evolved greatly, and, together with the more modern incarnations of that old BJ, the Land Cruiser is one of the heavy-lifters in its segment - 10.6 million units have been sold since introduction.
As of today, August 2, the brand new Land Cruiser is ready for the road, said Toyota, in the form of the 300 Series. We’re talking about a complete redesign of the 14-year old 200 Series, built on the GA-F platform and modernized in, well, pretty much all respects.
Coming in with a 200 kg (441 pounds) reduction in weight, the SUV wears its powertrain 70 mm 2.75") closer to the rear, and 28 mm (1.1") lower, for a better center of gravity and front-rear weight distribution.
Speaking of powertrain, the 300 Series comes with two engines, a twin-turbo gasoline and a twin-turbo diesel, the former 3.5-liters in displacement and the latter 3.3-liters. The gasoline unit is rated at 415 ps and a maximum torque of 650 Nm (480 lb-ft), while the diesel comes it at 309 ps and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque. Toyota offers for both a 10-speed automatic transmission.
On the Japanese market, where Toyota launches the model first, there are five trim levels for the gasoline engine and three for the diesel one, with the cheapest Land Cruiser starting at 5,100,000 yen ($46,500).
One exciting piece of news coming our way this week on the Land Cruiser front is that Toyota is planning a Dakar Rally version of the 300 Series GR Sport trim. We should see the thing racing over dunes as soon as 2023, and that means there are few official details available on it for now.
