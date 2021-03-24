1972 Toyota FJ40 Gets Trail-Pitted Against 2010 FJ Cruiser, Rock Crawling Wins

Both the FJ40 and the FJ Cruiser are massively relevant for the Land Cruiser heritage, obviously. For decades, the 40 series represented the Japanese alternative to the all-mighty Jeep CJ/Wrangler, while the FJ Cruiser pushed the throttle on vintage off-roading with help from its Land Cruiser Prado (Lexus GX) underpinnings.
Now they’re both a big part of automotive history, and a look at the used car market will show anyone a measure of their (still rising) popularity. As such, anyone that gets behind the wheel of both models will feel privileged. That is exactly what happened to the owner of the Mike C YouTube channel and his lady friend.
Actually, because it’s the first time we’ve caught one of their adventures, we got thrown off balance for a moment when Lauren and her CGI twin sister kickstarted the presentation. Fortunately, everything is explained once Mike (we’re assuming it’s him, the other guy is probably the owner of the FJ40) appears from the 2:13 mark. Until that moment, the video gives us some time to ponder the beauty of the scenery and the great off-roading demeanors of the patina-green 1972 FJ40 Land Cruiser and the silver 2010 FJ Cruiser.
Although the video’s description (footage embedded below, alongside a video featuring the classic Toyota on a solo adventure) entices us towards a comparison battle between the two Japanese off-road experts, there’s only a hint of spec breakdowns sprinkled here and there.
Instead, we’re mostly dealing with serene footage of the 1972 FJ40 and 2010 FJ Cruiser going on trails like the off-roading pros they’re supposed to be. It’s a nice and quick adventure that also gives us small doses of rock-crawling adrenaline rushes from time to time.
For example, there’s mild action with both from the 3:35 mark while the FJ Cruiser proves its mettle (it’s also modified with a lift kit, among others things) from the 6:48 mark as tougher challenges arise.
Overall, we really don’t mind they skipped on the technicalities because the scenery is rewarding, and it really goes to show that you don’t need much to enjoy a day outside—just make sure you're in the great outdoors with a couple of trusty 4x4 sidekicks and great friends, and you’re all set.
Actually, because it’s the first time we’ve caught one of their adventures, we got thrown off balance for a moment when Lauren and her CGI twin sister kickstarted the presentation. Fortunately, everything is explained once Mike (we’re assuming it’s him, the other guy is probably the owner of the FJ40) appears from the 2:13 mark. Until that moment, the video gives us some time to ponder the beauty of the scenery and the great off-roading demeanors of the patina-green 1972 FJ40 Land Cruiser and the silver 2010 FJ Cruiser.
Although the video’s description (footage embedded below, alongside a video featuring the classic Toyota on a solo adventure) entices us towards a comparison battle between the two Japanese off-road experts, there’s only a hint of spec breakdowns sprinkled here and there.
Instead, we’re mostly dealing with serene footage of the 1972 FJ40 and 2010 FJ Cruiser going on trails like the off-roading pros they’re supposed to be. It’s a nice and quick adventure that also gives us small doses of rock-crawling adrenaline rushes from time to time.
For example, there’s mild action with both from the 3:35 mark while the FJ Cruiser proves its mettle (it’s also modified with a lift kit, among others things) from the 6:48 mark as tougher challenges arise.
Overall, we really don’t mind they skipped on the technicalities because the scenery is rewarding, and it really goes to show that you don’t need much to enjoy a day outside—just make sure you're in the great outdoors with a couple of trusty 4x4 sidekicks and great friends, and you’re all set.