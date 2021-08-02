Keep Your Land Cruiser 30 in Running Condition With Toyota’s New Heritage Parts

The Toyota 40 Series Land Cruiser has fallen victim to parts shortage in recent years, leaving owners concerned about the future of their classic off-roaders, and whether they will be able to drive them for as long as the legislation allows it.
Toyota is aware of this issue, and has already carried out preliminary surveys with fan club representatives and dealers all over the world. Subsequently, they are now getting ready to reproduce and sell parts that will keep these vehicles in running condition.
Set to be supplied as ‘heritage parts’ starting early next year, they will revolve around the oily bits for now, including engines, drivelines, and exhaust systems for the 40 Series Land Cruiser. These will be marketed through a special collaboration with suppliers, and come in time to celebrate the model’s 70th anniversary, as it originally came to life in 1951.
The parts will be expanded to include other components, as Toyota Gazoo Racing is conducting a questionnaire on its official website in Japan, where customers can submit their reproduction requests. The feedback received from owners will be “used in the selection of the next parts to be reproduced,” thus helping those with a classic Toyota 4x4 enjoy it for years to come.
This isn’t the first time the company based in Japan has supplied heritage parts for its classic models, but it does cover the 40 Series in a premiere. Later on, they might do the same for later generations of the popular model.
In other related news, it has been reported that Toyota will continue upgrading the 70 Series Land Cruiser, which has been around since 1984, and is still being sold in the Middle East and Australia. The vehicle will allegedly get some updates in the coming year, possibly additional safety features and a stronger ladder-frame chassis.
Set to be supplied as ‘heritage parts’ starting early next year, they will revolve around the oily bits for now, including engines, drivelines, and exhaust systems for the 40 Series Land Cruiser. These will be marketed through a special collaboration with suppliers, and come in time to celebrate the model’s 70th anniversary, as it originally came to life in 1951.
The parts will be expanded to include other components, as Toyota Gazoo Racing is conducting a questionnaire on its official website in Japan, where customers can submit their reproduction requests. The feedback received from owners will be “used in the selection of the next parts to be reproduced,” thus helping those with a classic Toyota 4x4 enjoy it for years to come.
This isn’t the first time the company based in Japan has supplied heritage parts for its classic models, but it does cover the 40 Series in a premiere. Later on, they might do the same for later generations of the popular model.
In other related news, it has been reported that Toyota will continue upgrading the 70 Series Land Cruiser, which has been around since 1984, and is still being sold in the Middle East and Australia. The vehicle will allegedly get some updates in the coming year, possibly additional safety features and a stronger ladder-frame chassis.