2022 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Makes 370 HP at the Wheels in First Dyno Test

The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 is a brand new version of the iconic SUV. And its engine is every bit as modern as the exterior styling. Today, we're able to see exactly what the new V6 produces thanks to the dyno tests performed by EKanoo Racing.
The white 2022 Land Cruiser belongs to Toyota Bahrain, and we know they love to modify SUVs in the Middle East. More specifically, local shops take those super-heavy Japanese 4x4 models built to go off-roading and add insane turbo setups for their simple, reliable V8 engines.
People normally think of the Nissan Patrol, since a 2000 horsepower monster took on the Porsche 918. But the Land Cruiser was also doing its thing. For this generation, Toyota made a big change under the hood, one which will dramatically impact the pickup market in America too. Instead of a 5.7-liter V8, the SUV comes with a twin-turbo V6.
The tuners strapped the beast to their dyno and performed some tests. On their first try, the stock 3.5-liter put down 370 horsepower at all four wheels. And for the second try, it made 377 hp with VP Octanium (increases the octane of the fuel) added into the tank.
Their end goal is to have 500 hp at the wheels, which is pretty ambitious. But we've been watching EKanoo drag racing for many years. These guys will leave no turbo unreplaced in their pursuit of quarter-mile times.
You have to remember that these numbers are measured by the rollers at the wheels. Carmakers report that their products produce at the crank, and there's substantial drivetrain loss in between, especially with AWD. Also bear in mind that the vehicle is brand new and could make a few more ponies once fully broken in.
Officially, the 2022 Land Cruiser's 3.5-liter V6 makes 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft (415 PS and 650 Nm). Toyota claims that in combination with the 10-speed automatic, this is enough to take you from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.7 seconds. That's Golf GTI territory. But does a hot hatch have a 32-degree approach angle? Does it come with three diff locks?
