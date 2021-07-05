Mark Zuckerberg and His Expensive Hydrofoil Wish America a Happy 4th

Mark Zuckerberg is not a car enthusiast and, as far as the world knows, he lives a considerably modest life (though not as regards real estate). His only known passion right now is for hydrofoil e-surfboards, which he rides whether he’s at home in the U.S. or at his compound in Hawaii.
Given the many videos he’s posted in recent months, of himself riding eFoils, including the one from last year that turned him into an instant meme, it only seems fitting that he bring out his favorite toy for this special occasion. Mark and his hydrofoil are here to wish all Americans a Happy 4th of July.
In what most have described as a very cringey and PR-stunt-y move, the Facebook CEO got his eFoil out and, presumably on Lake Tahoe, where he owns another massive compound, flew the American flag. The video is set to John Denver’s iconic “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” which seems a strange fit for an e-surfing video, but there’s that.
Zuckerberg posted the video on all his social media platforms and, on Facebook, he even took the time to respond to some of the early, positive comments. In one, he says he wasn’t riding the eFoil on its motor but “surfing a little wave,” so he was wakesurfing. The hydrofoil board is “a lot of fun” in either mode, though, he says.
As you can imagine, Zuckerberg’s patriotic message did not go down well with most online commenters. On Twitter, he’s being roasted for everything from wanting to look “cool” and “normal,” to patronizing the rest of the world because not only he’s richer but also more patriotic than the rest of Americans. Billionaires showing off their latest expensive toys, feigning patriotism when they’re not even paying their taxes, should not be applauded for it, others say. Even Anonymous got in on the thread, noting how Facebook is still guilty of disseminating false information, and Zuckerberg is refusing to do anything about it.
Controversy aside, these eFoils are, indeed, for the time being, a rich man’s toy. One such board costs an average of $12,000-$14,000, though cheaper versions do exist, if you’re willing to back a crowdfunding campaign with all its associated risks. As Zuckerberg says, it can be used as a regular board to ride actual waves, or as an eFoil on any body of water, regardless of waves or not. His model seems to be a Lift eFoil, which offers a riding time of 120 minutes at a max speed of 30 mph (48 kph), and starts at $12,000.
Here is Mark Zuckerberg proving he’s not just richer than you, he’s more patriotic.— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 4, 2021
pic.twitter.com/QOdILFXQiK
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg posted this really weird video to celebrate US Independence day.— Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) July 4, 2021
Did you know Facebook is still being used to aid fascist disinformation and mass murder in Myanmar? Learn more: https://t.co/V55uFQnT3P pic.twitter.com/r73AonSJSl
Would prefer Zuck celebrate 4th of July by paying taxes— Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) July 5, 2021
pic.twitter.com/Oxa091DBYk