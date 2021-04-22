2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series Photographed Uncamouflaged

autoevolution
Introduced in 2007 for the 2008 model year, the J200 is the most expensive Toyota on sale today despite seemingly old tech. As for why the Land Cruiser starts at $85,665 in the United States of America, the U.S. configurator has the answer in the guise of two options.
Customers are offered a rear-seat entertainment package and a Heritage Edition visual package, and that would be that. Everything else comes standard and the level of quality control that goes into every J200 beggars belief. Add a luxurious interior, legendary reliability, off-road hardware, and a coveted nameplate to the mix, and the price will finally make sense.

As for the J300 that is expected to roll out as a 2022 model, Toyota won’t make too many changes from a visual standpoint. Coming courtesy of the Coche Spias forums, the attached photographs and design patents reveal familiar styling. The large grille and slim headlights are complemented by squared-off fenders and compared to the outgoing Land Cruiser, the brand-new 300 series features side mirrors on the doors instead of the pillars.

A few changes have been performed on the interior as well. In addition to a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, the driver is presented with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, autonomous emergency braking, hill-descent control, a two-speed transfer case, hill-descent control, and the obvious locking differentials. A Gazoo Racing-tuned variant is reportedly in the pipeline as well, expected to be called the Land Cruiser GR-S. As for the flagship variant, ZX or Sahara ZX are the rumored nameplates for it.

Based on the TNGA-F platform that will be utilized by mid- and full-size pickups, too, the 300 series will get a couple of engines at the very least. In most parts of the world, the F33A-FTV 3.3-liter turbo diesel V6 promises 309 PS (304 horsepower) and 687 Nm (508 pound-feet) of torque. Next up, Toyota will offer the V35A-FTS twin-turbo V6 gasoline engine from the Lexus LS 500 with 420 PS (414 horsepower) and 589 Nm (434 pound-feet).

There’s a lot of talk about hybrid and even plug-in hybrid options, but it remains to be seen if they’ll come to fruition. Based on the ever-stringent regulations for carbon dioxide emissions, the eco-friendly powertrains are certain to happen at some point in the near future. Regardless of the oily stuff, all variants of the J300 will get a 10-speed automatic transmission.
