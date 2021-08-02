Toyota Could Develop Diesel Hybrid for Land Cruiser, Hilux, and More

Toyota's hybrid offering is set to expand in certain markets with a diesel-electric model. While the move may seem unusual, it would make sense for those particular models to have a diesel under their hood with a hybrid system to help keep emissions low. Only off-roaders and pick-up trucks would get the configuration.
The rumors started in Japan after a journalist who claims to discuss with over 200 car dealers each month has told Best Car Web (Japanese) that the 2024 Land Cruiser Prado will get a 2.5-liter hybrid that is based on a diesel engine. The Prado model is not the sole recipient of a rumored diesel engine, as the Japanese brand would also offer the configuration for the HiLux, Land Cruiser, HiAce, and more.
Toyota plans to have all of its models hybridized by 2030, and the Land Cruiser in all of its versions, along with the HiAce, HiLux, and many other off-roaders, commercial vehicles, and pick-up trucks have yet to have a hybrid variant lined up. Since those cars are offered in many markets with a diesel engine, it would make sense to offer a hybrid version to provide expected fuel economy values for target customers.
In nine years, Toyota's offering in Japan, as well as any other domestic automaker in that country, will have to have hybrids instead of just internal combustion engines for the models that have yet to switch to hybrid propulsion systems or to electric drive.
Japan will not be the only market to get Toyota's upcoming diesel-electric hybrid models. Recently, Toyota USA published a video on its YouTube that explains how diesels work. The Japanese brand does not sell any diesel-engined vehicles in the USA, so introducing a diesel-engined hybrid even in the U.S. would explain the video that was published without any further explanation.
Therefore, if Toyota approves its diesel-electric hybrid powertrain, it should be available in the USA, Japan, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, India, and several markets in Asia. In the case of the American market, the Tundra could get the described hybrid configuration, along with the Land Cruiser. The reports have yet to be confirmed by the Japanese automaker, so do not hold your breath for the new model.
