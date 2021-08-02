5 800HP Porsche 911 GT2 RS Goes for 217MPH (349KPH) Run on Busy Autobahn

3 Ferrari 348 TS Is More Than Meets the Eye, Feels Perfect for Your Inner Child

More on this:

2023 Porsche Panamera Facelift Spied Flaunting Large Side Intakes

Introduced in 2016 for the 2017 model year, the second-gen Panamera has already been facelifted once . Porsche appears to be working on a second redesign, and that’s not exactly strange because of the Macan. 30 photos EV adoption.



Expected as a 2023 model alongside the refreshed Cayenne, the Panamera captured by the carparazzi at the Nurburgring Nordschleife doesn’t reveal much from the standpoint of exterior design. The biggest differences over the liftback and shooting brake available to purchase today can be seen up front in the form of larger intakes on the sides of the bumper and two central intakes: a slim one right behind the plate and a larger one below it.



Equipped with summer high-performance rubber supplied by Michelin as well as 21-inch SportDesign alloy wheels painted in two colors fore and aft, the pre-production test mule features plenty of camouflage on the inside. It’s impossible to figure out what changes are in the offing, but I wouldn’t hold my breath for a ground-up redesign because that would be too costly.



Our photographers were told by a source close to Porsche that a



If the Panamera Turbo GT will indeed happen, then look forward to 631 horsepower (640 PS) and 626 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque at the very least. Considering that Porsche wants to sell more EVs than ICEs by 2030, an electric-only Panamera should also be offered by the end of the decade. You see, the best-selling nameplate in the automaker’s lineup will soldier on with internal combustion engines on the current platform while the soon-to-be-launched electric option will be a different car altogether under the skin. Premium Platform Electric is how the Volkswagen Group calls the all-new architecture, and it’s a pretty wise decision to offer a combustion-engined alternative because people still aren’t ready for massadoption.Expected as a 2023 model alongside the refreshed Cayenne, the Panamera captured by the carparazzi at the Nurburgring Nordschleife doesn’t reveal much from the standpoint of exterior design. The biggest differences over the liftback and shooting brake available to purchase today can be seen up front in the form of larger intakes on the sides of the bumper and two central intakes: a slim one right behind the plate and a larger one below it.Equipped with summer high-performance rubber supplied by Michelin as well as 21-inch SportDesign alloy wheels painted in two colors fore and aft, the pre-production test mule features plenty of camouflage on the inside. It’s impossible to figure out what changes are in the offing, but I wouldn’t hold my breath for a ground-up redesign because that would be too costly.Our photographers were told by a source close to Porsche that a Turbo GT may be in the making, a go-faster bruiser with a twin-turbo V8 under the hood and no electric assistance whatsoever. That sounds viable although we shouldn’t get our hopes up in the absence of the automaker’s confirmation.If the Panamera Turbo GT will indeed happen, then look forward to 631 horsepower (640 PS) and 626 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque at the very least. Considering that Porsche wants to sell more EVs than ICEs by 2030, an electric-only Panamera should also be offered by the end of the decade.