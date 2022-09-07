Lamborghini Steals the Show at Salon Prive and Hampton Court Events

Lamborghini recently attended two major UK concours events. First, there was Salon Prive’s annual Blenheim Palace event, and, of course, the Concours d’Elegance at Hampton Court Palace. In attendance were both modern cars and classics, such as the Miura SVJ or the Huracan Tecnica.
The latter was on display at Blenheim Palace from August 31 to September 4, wearing Arancio Xanto. Next to it was its track-focused sibling, the Huracan STO, which featured Grigio Lynx exterior.
Meanwhile, visitors also got to see the Aventador Ultimae on location – the last naturally-aspirated V12 Lamborghini to ever grace our roads. Future models, including the Aventador’s successor, are said to embrace hybrid power.
Also in attendance was artist Paul Oz (a specialist in automotive and motorsport art), who created a special Lamborghini logo painting using thick oils and a large carbon fiber shield. His art piece was quickly purchased by a Lamborghini owner.
The Italian carmaker also brought along a 2010 Reventon Roadster for the specially curated Platinum Collection, one of only three right-hand drive units worldwide (15 roadsters in total). This open-top variant was announced back in 2009, following a successful 20-unit run for the Reventon Coupe. These models were based on the Murcielago chassis and featured fighter jet-inspired aesthetics.
Joining the Reventon was a 1973 Miura P400 SVJ model, chassis #4860. This was the fourth and last Miura SV ‘Jota’ to be modified by Lamborghini for German race car driver Hubert Hahne – hence the larger fuel tank and stiffer suspension. The car was previously restored by Lamborghini Polo Storico, before undergoing a rigorous research and certification process.
Last but not least, a 30th anniversary Diablo SE model graced the lawns of Salon Prive – vehicle #64 of 150. This car, with its Titanium shade exterior, was originally delivered to a buyer in Austria back in 1996, before being purchased by a UK owner.
