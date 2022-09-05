Fully Restored Example of the First Modern Supercar, Lamborghini Miura, Is Up for Grabs

Skillfully engineered, the Lamborghini Miura went down in history as the model that gave birth to a new class of Grand Touring cars, one that later became known as the “supercars.”
The Miura is one of the most coveted cars ever created, and car aficionados showed interest in it even in the incipient stages of development when nobody knew yet how it would end up looking. Only the unveiling of the rolling chassis at an auto show in 1965 was enough to gain some orders.
With only 762 examples ever built, the Miura is rather hard to come by. One example will hit the auction block through RM Sotheby’s on September 9 in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
It is a 1968 Lambo Miura that carries production no. 135 and is one of the earliest “thick chassis” P400 models. It features some chassis modifications, like a heavier gauge of steel, compared to earlier units meant to improve rigidity and handling.
This specific example was delivered new to Italy, and it later crossed the ocean to the United States. It was here where the Miura was fitted with a Chevrolet V-8 mated to a ZF transaxle, believed to have been sourced from a De Tomaso Mangusta.
Luckily, the following owner commissioned a restoration that saw the Miura P400 reunited with an original specification Miura P400 drivetrain. A respray to Verde Miura and a retrim in Bleu were also part of this restoration.
Fast forward to 2015, Chassis number 3375 goes through another full restoration meant to get it back into completely original condition. This time, it was carried out by an Italian workshop and the car was stripped back to bear metal, body repairs were done, and each component was repainted Bianco Miura, its original color. The interior was also retrimmed in blue and light grey leather.
The result is an eye-catching, neck-turning, heart-stopping example of the Lamborghini Miura that would make a wonderful addition to any collector’s garage.
