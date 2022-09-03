Honey, I Shrunk the Lambo, Turned It Into an Off-Roader Too!

Call us childish, but it’s raining coolness in the video embedded at the bottom of the page, which shows the full transformation of a Lamborghini Aventador scale model.
Yes, you read that right, scale model, because there aren’t many supercar owners willing to sacrifice their blue-blooded rides in order to turn them into veritable off-roaders.
So, what defines this particular toy and makes it as cool as butter on a hot pan, you ask? Well, that would be the modified body, painted green, roof rack that carries the necessary gear for a long drive off the lit path, and wing out back, because this is still a Lambo – hence the scissor doors obviously.
It sports underbody protection too, as well as what would be long-travel suspension in the real world, tweaked to take a lot of beatings. The chunky tires wrapped around the wheels would enhance traction, and the jacked-up stance would help it go over many obstacles without having to worry about damaging its belly.
This is by far one of the coolest scale model transformations that we’ve seen yet, and it is so exciting that it deserves a place on the shelves of toy stores. But maybe that would be solved by another vehicle, namely the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato (or is it the Huracan JV Stradale?), which will be uncovered later this year.
It rides much higher than any other stock Huracan out there, and sports a few visual updates too, without sacrificing its V10 heart. The naturally aspirated 5.2-liter engine could be shared with that of the EVO, meaning that it might have identical output and torque. The Huracan EVO has 631 hp (640 ps / 471 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque on tap, and can sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from naught in 2.9 seconds. Being taller and probably a bit heavier, the Sterrato might be a hair slower.
