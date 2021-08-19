Subtle 1990 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ62 Hides a Lot of Naughty Secrets All Over the Place

5 1983 Mercedes-Benz 300GD Turbo Came to America to Enjoy a Diesel Road Trip Life

Considering that enough gasoline can be stored in the trunk, one could easily imagine this supercharged, LSA-powered 1990 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ62 might be perfectly capable of taking the owner around the planet in one go. 45 photos



This 1990 Land Cruiser FJ62 was probably born with a 4.0-liter inline-six gasoline engine some 31 years ago. But right now, those 3F-E days are over. Hey, even the original FJ62 DNA has been altered to a more suspenseful FJZ80 paradigm. And it was all done at the behest of the current owner, who has decided to part ways with the LC, its clean Carfax report, and clean Washington title.



And this is how we get to the second treat. During the complete body-off refurbishment that occurred back in 2017, the owner also commissioned certain modifications with FJZ80 parts. Such as the frame, transfer case, axles, and suspension from a 1997 Land Cruiser unit. But there’s more, including a three-inch (7.62 cm) lift kit, and numerous aftermarket parts reading only the very best brands on the labels (Icon, ARB, Rigid, etc.).



This is also probably why the current highest bid stands a whisker away from a magical threshold. One that is probably going to make its current owner, a seller going by the Cruiserjunkie username on Bring a Trailer , very happy indeed. But let us not get ahead of ourselves.This 1990 Land Cruiser FJ62 was probably born with a 4.0-liter inline-six gasoline engine some 31 years ago. But right now, those 3F-E days are over. Hey, even the original FJ62 DNA has been altered to a more suspenseful FJZ80 paradigm. And it was all done at the behest of the current owner, who has decided to part ways with the LC, its clean Carfax report, and clean Washington title.So, let’s talk highlights . That’s all we are going to do because there are no humble details with this one. It’s an adventure vehicle through and through, and one can imagine some cool summer road trip memories are waiting just around the corner... or rather at the end of the auction’s timer, which is still ticking for another day at the time of writing.Under the hood sits an LSA crate engine. It’s the same mill that originally premiered inside the 2009 Cadillac CTS-V with “the most powerful ever” credentials. On this FJ62 occasion, the supercharged 6.2-liter was factory-rated at 580 horsepower. It’s mated to a six-speed 6L80E automatic transmission, a dual-range transfer case, and locking differentials taken from an FJZ80 to make sure the power gets promptly delivered to all four wheels. No matter the conditions... or the terrain.And this is how we get to the second treat. During the complete body-off refurbishment that occurred back in 2017, the owner also commissioned certain modifications with FJZ80 parts. Such as the frame, transfer case, axles, and suspension from a 1997 Land Cruiser unit. But there’s more, including a three-inch (7.62 cm) lift kit, and numerous aftermarket parts reading only the very best brands on the labels (Icon, ARB, Rigid, etc.).Thus, do we really need to wonder how come the current highest bid has reached no less than $99k?

