1983 Mercedes-Benz 300GD Turbo Came to America to Enjoy a Diesel Road Trip Life

Because of its timeless functionality, toughness, style, and “sensibility,” the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is one of those vehicles that’s universally praised and recognized around the world. So, getting a G-Wagen to join the car family is always cause for celebration, and no effort is too much. But, in this case, the hard part is already done. The German-market example has already been imported some years ago to America. 51 photos SUV has crossed the Atlantic and came into the possession of the current owner since 2012, though right now it’s currently on dealer consignment via Bring a Trailer user “911r.”



Hidden inside the engine bay of this gold-painted example is a replacement turbodiesel 3.0-liter inline-five mill that’s mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. Although it’s already 38 years old, this G-Class probably doesn’t mind going on a few more



Final exterior highlights include the black-painted brush guard and additional lights, white 15-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, or the custom exhaust setup. With all that out of the way, let’s focus on the classic interior, which is home to a lovely dual-tone brown and tan upholstery with tweed fabric looks, a couple of



Interestingly, this SUV hasn't seen a lot of action during its time, as the odometer is showing a 62,530 readout. But remember, this is a German-market unit, so those are kilometers, not miles. Converted to Imperial units, there are less than 39k miles to account for. Of course, that means this G won't sell too cheap. With five more days on the auction clock, the current highest bid has already reached $23,250 and we clearly expect to see it jump some more.

