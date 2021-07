Ultra-Rare 1969 Chevy Chevelle Malibu COPO Comes Out of Hiding to Flex 427CI V8

This 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu COPO L72 427/425 4-speed example that’s dressed up in Matador Red with a white vinyl roof and a matching white interior is currently on dealer consignment out of Anaheim, California. According to the description provided by the seller, which goes by the trendy CorvetteMike username on Bring a Trailer, it currently looks so good because it has undergone a tasty refurbishment under previous ownership.Unfortunately, this isn’t one of those thoroughly documented survivors, which is quite sad considering the collector potential . When it was refinished, it gained the new paintjob and interior hue, but one can’t be exactly sure of other modifications because it only comes with partial service records. Allegedly, the car was first sold new back in the summer of ‘69 by the Westminster Motor Company in Maryland. Little other details are known about its whereabouts until it landed in the possession of the dealer just recently, in May 2021.Still, it’s a very enticing proposition, considering the very low production quota, as well as other particular details for this car. One would be the low mileage, with just 30k miles (a little over 40,000 km) shown, but they’re of the nasty TMU (total mileage unknown) variety. It does come packing the cool 427ci L72 Big Block V8 , a four-speed Muncie tranny, a Positraction 12-bolt rear axle, as well as 14-inch Super Sport wheels, and even an SS hood.While the history is a bit shady, this unit does come with a COPO Vehicle Verification certificate from The Copo Connection and a clean Arizona title, so it may be worth checking out. Especially since there’s a little bit of time left on the auction clock and the current highest bid hasn’t exactly gone through the roof...