4 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL 55 AMG Looks Prim and Proper With Its Subtle designo Cues

1 1972 Chevy Nova SS Mixes Vintage Looks With Supercar Traits for Camaro SS Money

More on this:

Whole Family Should Get Hyped for Classic Road Trips in This Chrysler New Yorker

Now that summer is upon us and restrictions are a bit easier, in many parts of the world we’re allowed to dream and act upon our road trip wishes. Even if we’re surrounded by a big family and lots of friends. And even if we favor classic cars more than anything else. So, perhaps this 1953 Chrysler New Yorker Town & Country wagon might be perfect for what’s planned. 26 photos



This particular 1953 Chrysler New Yorker Town & Country station wagon is allegedly one of just 1,399 examples built for its model year, and it’s been in the possession of the current owner (who goes by the rupham username on Bring a Trailer) since the spring of 2017. Not for long, considering the New Yorker is fast approaching the threshold of seven decades of life, but it seems the car hasn’t been on too many



According to the description provided on the auction page, the New Yorker was treated to a body refinish in the current green with a white roof under previous ownership, which explains why it



These should bode well for anyone that’s already mesmerized by the refinished wood veneer cargo deck or the brown vinyl with reptile-skin-patterned inserts and matching details seen in the cabin. There’s just one catch, though. Better hurry with the purchase decision, as the auction clock ticks down to just four more hours (at the time of writing). On the other hand, the Until 1996, when it was sent on hypothetical adventures on the plains of automotive Valhalla, the Chrysler New Yorker served well the American company as the brand’s flagship model for quite a few decades. After all, it was produced since way back in 1940 and until its demise was considered the longest-running American car nameplate.This particular 1953 Chrysler New Yorker Town & Country station wagon is allegedly one of just 1,399 examples built for its model year, and it’s been in the possession of the current owner (who goes by the rupham username on Bring a Trailer) since the spring of 2017. Not for long, considering the New Yorker is fast approaching the threshold of seven decades of life, but it seems the car hasn’t been on too many adventures . As such, its odometer reads just 20k miles (around 32,000 km), though it’s another dastardly case of TMU (total mileage unknown).According to the description provided on the auction page, the New Yorker was treated to a body refinish in the current green with a white roof under previous ownership, which explains why it looks so shiny and (almost) new. The station wagon does seem ready for both the summer and the upcoming winter’s road trips as it has enough space for the whole family, as well as neat creature comforts such as power steering, heater/defroster, and a push-button AM radio, among others.These should bode well for anyone that’s already mesmerized by the refinished wood veneer cargo deck or the brown vinyl with reptile-skin-patterned inserts and matching details seen in the cabin. There’s just one catch, though. Better hurry with the purchase decision, as the auction clock ticks down to just four more hours (at the time of writing). On the other hand, the current highest bid has reached just $16k at the moment.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.