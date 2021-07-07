2021 Ford F-150 Retro Brings Back Old School Vibes Through Custom Dealer Package

While the Blue Oval is decidedly looking into the (electrified) future with the hybrid and Lightning versions of the fourteenth generation 2021 F-150, some folks still reminisce about long-past days. For example, a Birmingham, Alabama-based Ford dealer, which has just presented their newly minted F-150 Retro with help from their aftermarket division.
Just taking a look at the sea of restomod creations will surely explain why people love to blend old-school looks with a modern (mechanical) package. But some don’t even want to go through all the trouble of scouting a classic vehicle and then pouring in loads of cash to make it feasible for daily (performance) driving. At times, all it takes is a little bit of vintage flair.
Case in point, the best-selling Ford F-Series trucks. It hasn’t been long since the fourteenth-generation pickup has reached dealers across the nation and already some went for a decidedly 1980s makeover. Let’s take Birmingham, Alabama-based Town and Country for example. They have a very serious and wide-ranging presence both across the automotive spectrum and the world of social media. And, at times, they love to blend them.
As such, Mitchell S. Watts, the host of the Town and Country TV channel on YouTube has taken a break from discussing Broncos or the all-new 2022 Maverick. He’s now focusing on the latest creation from the dealer’s aftermarket division, TCcustoms: a retro 2021 Ford F-150. It’s the same folks that played nice with the 2021 Bronco and fitted a base (non-Sasquatch) with a bunch of tire sizes up to 37-inches. So, we have utter confidence they know what crazy shenanigans they’re doing.
Still, this is mainly an exterior visual package that just plays with the old-school vibes and leaves all the modern features untouched. The 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 example we see here is a client’s build that opted for a slightly tweaked interior (with new leather upholstery, check it out from the 6:40 mark), but the main goodies reside on the outside. These include the 33-inch BFG tires with polished 17-inch alloy wheels looking like steelies, a Zone Off-Road leveling kit to eliminate the squat, polished N-Fab chrome step bars, as well as cool fender flares, among others.
The resistance pieces, meanwhile, are the vintage-looking dual-tone paintjob and the exhaust. The former is not a wrap, and instead, the Rapid Red unit was also painted and clear-coated with a classic white stripe. Meanwhile, the Magnaflow setup with factory resonators is there for both the style (chrome tips, of course) and the audio atmosphere (soundcheck at the 4:27 mark).
