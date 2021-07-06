“New” Mint Green Chevy C10 Looks Properly Donk on Modern 24-Inch Forgiatos

Chevrolet’s C/K series of trucks has been in production long enough to give the best-selling Ford F-Series a great run for its money. And just about any classic pickup truck aficionado will tell you there’s a big rivalry to this day, only it has moved up into the custom aftermarket territory. As such, one should always expect the unexpected as more owners seek to stand out in a packed crowd.
Some people like to personalize their trucks beyond what is considered sacrilege. For example, it’s already customary to find patina low-riding Ford F-100 pickups proudly running an LS swap to make haters hate even more. But, on this occasion, this 1970 Chevrolet C10 hasn’t gone down the Cobra Jet route to piss off both Chevy and Blue Oval fans.
Instead, it targets more subtle bad looks from enthusiasts of both the classic truck sector and those who think donk-style wheels look spot on solely on the 1970s and 1980s boxy sedans. Frankly, we really think that people should relinquish traditional boundaries when the creation is looking way better after the build. Such might be the case with this C10 example, although—as always—beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
Still, the 1970 Chevy C10 seems to be our cup of tea thanks to a series of tasteful modifications that reside on the borderline of shamefulness. That said, they don’t cross into the abyss and only take a stare or two (just check out the rather divisive interior at the 3:36 mark). This “new” truck was remastered by the experts at Kaotic Speed, a leading customization and performance shop from Fayetteville, Georgia. It comes in a cool Mint Green attire, and the Short Bed looks very clean.
But it’s not the classic lines and modern touches (such as the LED headlight rings) that attract our attention the most. Instead, it’s the new set of rims fitted in place of the older aftermarket ones. They’re 24-inch Forgiatos that would usually look great on modern rides, but they somehow fit the style of the C10 with ease and grace without even looking too donk. Again, it’s a borderline case of nailing the subtleties with something that’s usually rather blasphemous.
The rest of the build is pretty traditional for a restomod, and includes an LS3 motor swap, safety-providing Willwood brakes, a brand-new Dakota Digital dashboard, and a chromed steering wheel. Casual, right?
