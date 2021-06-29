The Rarest 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Ever Built Has Been Hiding for 40 Years

Sold from 1963 to 1977, the Chevelle is one of Chevrolet's shortest-lived nameplates. But even though it's been around for only 14 years, it left a significant mark on muscle cars enthusiasts thanks to its sporty looks and powerful engines.
Chevelle enthusiasts generally agree that 1970 was the best year for the nameplate. That's mostly because it's the year when Chevy introduced the mighty SS454 with the 450-horsepower V8. But 1969 was also a good year for the Chevelle. That's when Chevy rolled out the rare COPO version with the 425-horsepower 7.0-liter big-block.
Built in only 323 units, the COPO is one of the most sought-after iterations of the Chevelle nowadays, but I'm not here to talk about that. Instead, I'm here to introduce you to what may be the rarest 1969 Chevelle in existence, a Daytona Yellow SS396.
Granted, the SS396 isn't all that special compared to other Chevelles from the era, but this one's a bit different. On top of the L78 mill borrowed from the Corvette, this Chevelle features the L89 option. Originally introduced for the bigger 7.0-liter V8s, RPO L89 was eventually also offered in conjunction with the 6.5-liter mill fitted in larger Chevys.
RPO L89 added aluminum cylinder heads, which reduced engine weight by about 75 pounds (34 kg), resulting in superior weight distribution and better handling. The L78/L89 combo, described by many as an LS6 with a shorter stroke, was fitted in only 400 Chevelles in 1969. Again, not exactly rare compared to other muscle cars from the era.
But then there's the Daytona Yellow color, restricted to SS models that year. Records show that Chevrolet sold more than 2,000 Chevelles in this color in 1969, but only a handful of them had the 6.5-liter V8 with the aluminum cylinder head option under the hood. According to the guy who discovered this car, Chevy built less than five Chevelle with these options. This specific example could very well be the only survivor.
Hidden from sight for about 40 years, the Chevelle still runs, and its numbers-matching drivetrain appears to be in excellent condition. The same goes for the interior, which looks downright perfect save for a few scratches here and there.
The exterior needs a bit of work, though, since the paint shows deep marks and even a few rust spots. And then there's the psychedelic paint scheme. Apparently, someone decided to add some Hugger Orange paint over the original Daytona Yellow sometime in the 1970s for a hippie vibe.
Ruined? I wouldn't say that. A life-size Hot Wheels car comes to mind, but I think it's a charming time capsule that should be preserved as-is. And you know what? The custom paint job and the missing badges might have kept this Chevelle under the radar until now. Because let's face it, it looks like a plan Malibu with a funky livery from the outside.
But thanks to Patrick Glenn Nichols, now we know exactly what it is. It's also a great reminder that many people still hide classic, unrestored gems in barns and garages. So here's hoping that this rare Chevelle will spend more time on the road in the future.
